KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The abnormally dry year drags on! We have been trying to bounce back with regards to rain ever since the summer months started. And you may have noticed the lack of widespread, vibrant Fall colors this year. Thank the summer and fall drought for that.

Looking back on 2022 precipitation so far, only two months have finished above their average monthly precip totals.

The green bars show the amount of precip in the month. The green/red number represents that month’s departure from normal.

Notice how we’ve seen five consecutive months of underperforming rainfall. That has lead to this…

Drought monitor as of Wednesday, November 2nd

Extreme drought continues to plague the KC Metro into early November, but we’ve seen some helpful rain over the past couple of weeks — and another is on the way Friday and Saturday.

We’ve been talking this system up for the past few days for good reason: another 1-2+” of rain is likely to fall for parts of the area.

Starting Friday morning, showers will spread from the Kansas side onto the Missouri side. Impacts to the AM drive should be light, but as we move throughout Friday, the rain picks up in intensity. A slower PM drive is definitely possible with heavier rain and storms around.

Future radar at 7:30 AM this Friday

Future radar as of 5 PM this Friday

The heaviest rain pushes north and east Friday night, with some wraparound rain possible north of KC Saturday morning. Even that rain moves out quick, and by Saturday afternoon, we’re back to sunshine.

There is a small severe chance to mention with Friday’s storms. Nothing major, but some gusty wind and hail may accompany the strongest activity west of KC Friday.

A small severe threat is possible west of the KC Metro Friday.

1-2+” of rain is still possible with the Friday-Saturday system.

Again, expected rainfall totals look healthy, and by midday Saturday, we could take another chunk out of the precip deficit this year.

