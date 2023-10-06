KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures have dropped over 20 degrees in the past 24 hours, and it won’t get out of the 50s on Friday. But it’s about to get even colder in the Kansas City area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire Kansas City metro from 3-9 a.m. Saturday.

FOX4’s Weather Team said temperatures could drop into the mid- to upper-30s over night, resulting in frost.

That frost could kill your sensitive plants outside if they’re left uncovered.

Experts recommend taking steps Friday night to protect them, whether that’s covering them with a sheet or towel or bringing them inside for the night.

FOX4 expects the fall temperatures to stick around for a while, with highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend and next week. Overnight lows will continue to be chilly, though, dipping down into the 40s.

