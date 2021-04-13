Frosty mornings to come as cool weather continues

So far this month, we’ve enjoyed a warmer start to April compared to average. 70s & 80s have come into town at times during the first two weeks of the month, but we’ve hit a snag of late. Highs won’t even escape the 60s and some days this week will be locked into the 50s! With the cool pattern will come some frosty mornings, so it’s important to tune into the overnight forecasts this week and protect your newly-planted gardens, if need be.

High temperatures so far this April through Monday.

Forecasted lows tonight (by 7 AM Wednesday morning) will drop back down into the mid 30s, mainly north of I-70, which shouldn’t be an issue for the metro itself. But, Wednesday night, with clear skies in the forecast, we’ll have a better chance of reaching the mid 30s (numbers at or below 36 degrees allow frost to form, especially in wide-open, rural areas) inside the 435 loop by Thursday morning. In the short term, Wednesday night will be the cooler night, and one where you may need to protect your plants.

Temperatures as of 7 AM Wednesday

Temperatures as of 7 AM Thursday

Up north Thursday morning, we may a freeze problem to deal with as lows are closer to 31-33 degrees around the 36 Highway corridor up to the KS/NE & MO/IA borders.

Historically, frosts & freezes are totally normal during this time in the spring season. Looking back on last spring frost records for KC, frosty mornings (mornings where the low is 36 degrees or colder) have spilled well into May. On average, the last one is around April 20th. The latest last frost was May 29th, 1947 and the earliest was March 21st, 1925.

Last frosty morning of every year since 2000. Date highlighted is the average from 1889-2020. Courtesy: NOAA Regional Climate Centers

Looking past tonight and tomorrow night, Saturday night and Sunday night may be cold again in town.

Possible frosty/freezing mornings this week circled.

And it’s likely that some other cold mornings are coming towards the end of the month. Long range models and outlooks continue to point towards a cooler-than-normal end to April, with some warming as the calendar flips to May.

Blue areas indicate the best chances for cooler temperatures

So, if you’ve just planted sensitive greenery around your home, stay tuned to our forecasts (most accurate in Kansas City by the way!) to see when you may have to cover up the plants or bring them inside for a night or two.