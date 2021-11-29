Hard to find winter weather in Kansas City area as December approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– We’re counting down the final days of November, and December starts this Wednesday! But it sure doesn’t feel like it around KC this week. Winter hasn’t really shown up yet.
Sure we’ve had some cold mornings in the 20s at times, but there hasn’t been any snow and our coldest high temperature of the fall season so far was 37 degrees back on Thanksgiving Day.
Our normal high temperatures this week should be the mid- and upper 40s. But we’ll be nowhere near that for the next several days. Saturday will likely be our one “normal” day over the next seven.
We won’t quite get to 70 degrees Monday, but another chance comes on Thursday! If we get to 72 degrees, that would break the daily record high for Dec. 2.
Moving forward, there doesn’t seem to be much evidence for really cold air moving into our area. Colder air has so far been kept up in Canada with only a couple glancing blows of chilly air in October and November.
Much like the past two months, December has a good chance of being slightly warmer than normal for our area.
It’s likely that our temperatures will be trending warmer over the next couple of weeks as well.
So for those that hate the cold, you’ll be loving this week and likely beyond.
And what about the precipitation? We really haven’t had much of that either.
The last day with rain was Nov. 14, more than two weeks ago! And outside of maybe a passing shower or round of drizzle tomorrow, there’s hardly anything else to look forward to this week.
Dry conditions will likely stretch into the middle of the new month as well.
Luckily, no drought concerns exist for much of Kansas and Missouri, but this isn’t a good forecast for those in the Southern Plains and into the Southwest United States, places where drought has continued throughout the fall season.
We’ll keep you informed throughout December on any changes or possible shifts in the long range forecast moving forward!