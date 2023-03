HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A test of tornado sirens across Kansas and Missouri found at least one issue.

Harrisonville announced one siren in the city malfunctioned during the test Tuesday morning and did not sound.

The city said crews repaired the siren when they learned about the issue.

City leaders retested the siren at 1 p.m., several hours after the original test.

The city says all of its storm sirens are now working properly.