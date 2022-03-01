KANSAS CITY, Mo.– What a great day across the KC region on this Tuesday! Sunshine, a light breeze, and warm weather continue this afternoon.

As of the 2 p.m. update, temperatures are in the 70s for everyone, with some numbers closer to 80 degrees to the southwest.

2 PM Tuesday temperatures

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we’ll likely warm even more with additional sunshine. Temperatures could break the 80-degree mark for the first time this year tomorrow afternoon, shattering the 1901 record at the same time.

Today’s observed high temperature and Wednesday and Thursday highs compared to their records

For context, this is a good surge of warmth very early in the meteorological spring season. The average, or normal, first 70-plus degree day in Kansas City is March 4. Considering Tuesday is the first of the month, that’s not too far away from normal.

What is impressive is Wednesday. If we end up getting to 80+ degrees, we’ll be well ahead of schedule — 33 days ahead of schedule. The normal first 80+ degree day is April 4.

By the way, temperatures tomorrow will likely be as much as 30-35 degrees warmer than normal across our region!

Temperatures after Wednesday are still expected to fall back to the 60s and 70s through Saturday, but the next cold front will knock us back to reality Sunday into early next week.

