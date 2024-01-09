KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow may be essential after the recent snowfall in the Kansas City metro; however, it could be dangerous to some.

The American Heart Association urges caution when picking up a shovel or even starting the snow blower.

When there’s a lot of wet, heavy snow to shovel, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria refers to it as “heart attack snow.” This stems from research showing that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

Barry Franklin, a professor of internal medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Michigan, said in a release from the American Heart Association that the impact is specifically important to people who already have underlying cardiovascular issues.

“The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks like a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a current or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure, as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke,” Franklin said.

“People with these characteristics and those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow.”

All people could have elevated blood pressure from cold temperatures, which also narrows the coronary arteries. Those factors, mixed with the higher heart rate from the extra physical energy, could increase the risk for acute cardiac events, according to the American Heart Association.

If you have symptoms of a cardiovascular event and they don’t go away shortly, call 911.