KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Northland drivers will need to find detours.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the ramp from Pleasant Valley Road to southbound Interstate 35 Wednesday morning.

MoDOT said the pavement there got so hot it exploded.

The department said issues like this happen when it gets incredibly hot.

“Fractures occur when roadway surfaces expand at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. That crack weakens the pavement, and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface,” MoDOT tweeted.

The ramp will remain closed until repairs are complete. MoDOT did not provide a timeframe on the project.