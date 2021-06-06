Heat & humidity building this week across Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re just starting to feel the true summer heat and humidity here throughout the Kansas City metro! After a near-normal May (temperature-wise) ended with five cooler-than-normal days in a row, the mid and upper 80s are making a comeback in early June.

May average temperatures actually finished slightly below normal.

As we move throughout this new week, building heat & humidity will be one of the main weather stories. As of Sunday morning, we’ve already seen two 87-degree days Friday and Saturday, with mid 80s expected Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain warm thanks the weak but consistent southerly flow of heat & moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

High pressure to the east and low pressure to the west are working together to pump moisture into the area this week.

Thanks to that flow, we’ll notice the dew point temperature (a representation of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere) slowly climb throughout the upcoming days, adding a heaviness to the air come Wednesday & Thursday. The heat index will likely become something to watch by then, as we’re expecting some low (to possibly mid) 90-degree heat indices around the metro and especially south of I-70. If you’re planning on working outside later this week, be sure to take a break or two inside and have water ready.

Dew points will be climbing this week, which means a less comfortable time outdoors.

Watch for the low/mid 90-degree heat indices by Wednesday & Thursday

Low pressure aiding in slight PM rain chances early this week will break down and high pressure comes in to replace it, not just in the Midwest, but for much of the country east of the Rockies. This will keep some sunshine in the forecast through the end of the week and help our highs climb close to (if not, above) 90 degrees.

High pressure is set to overtake the region later this week.

We’ll be watching out for any significant changes to this hotter pattern, especially as a possible cold front approaching the area come Friday. Stay tuned for more updates to come this week!