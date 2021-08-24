Heat illnesses possible as another heat wave strikes Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– We’re all used to the summer heat and humidity here in Kansas City, but it can still take a big toll if you’re not careful. Mid-and-upper 90s have come back to the metro this week, and 100-plus degree heat indices have returned as well.

Heat Advisories are in place for the entire state of Missouri and eastern Kansas, pushing as far east as Ohio, and as far south as Louisiana.

Heat Advisories (orange) currently in effect in our region

The 100-110 degree heat index readings will likely last through Friday before relief comes in the form of more clouds Saturday, and better rain chances starting late Sunday with the next cold front.

For perspective, this summer is pretty light on the high heat compared to the hottest KC summers on record. It has definitely been hot for a longer period of time during multiple different summer seasons.

For example, the summers of 2012, 1954, 1936, and 1934 have all had at least 40 days in which the high hit 95 degrees or higher through Aug. 23.

This summer, through yesterday, has only had 12 such days.

The number of 95+ degree days by year from January 1st through August 23rd. (Courtesy: xmACIS 2-NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center)

That same list but including this summer (highlighted)

While the heat continues this week, this is a good time for a reminder to check on your kids, your pets, and your neighbors during this hot stretch. With your kids, make sure they’re drinking water and staying hydrated. Pack extra water if possible for school. Same for your pets: extra water and limit their outdoor time during the early and mid-afternoon.

And another reminder for parents of small children: CHECK THE BACK SEAT! Unfortunately, infant heat stress deaths are still an issue in this country, even though this year’s numbers are down compared to last year.

The current nationwide total in 2021 is 15. Fifteen too many, as all of these deaths are easily preventable. Data going back to 1998 can be found below.

Watch out for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and know the difference between the two!

Signs of heat stroke & heat exhaustion and appropriate action

Lastly, check on your elderly neighbors and anyone without working fans or A/C. Again, heat should be backing off this weekend as scattered showers and storms arrive Sunday.