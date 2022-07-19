KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of heavy metal music fans plan to brave the extreme heat Tuesday afternoon.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard will take the stage inside Kauffman Stadium.

Parking lots for the concert open at 1:30 p.m. with the stadium gates opening two hours later. The concert will begin around 4:30 p.m.

The Royals organization said it is taking extra precautions for fans who will be outside in the hot temperatures all afternoon and into the evening.

Every fan attending the concert is allowed to bring a 1-liter bottle of water into the stadium. The bottle must be sealed upon entry.

The Royals have water refilling areas placed around Kauffman. Fans will be allowed to refill their water bottles for free during the concert.

There are also extra medics from the University of Kansas Health System at Kauffman Stadium in case anyone needs medical treatment due to the heat, or for other injuries.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, find a medic immediately. You could be suffering from heat stroke.

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water.

not sweating even while feeling too hot.

a high temperature of 104 or above.

fast breathing or shortness of breath.

feeling confused.

a seizure.

feeling like your about to loose conscious.

