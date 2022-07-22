KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals return home Friday in hopes of starting the second half of the season on a hot streak.

They’ll take the field this weekend against Tampa Bay during some of the hottest weather the metro has experienced in years.

The Royals organization has plans in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible while at the stadium.

Fans are allowed to carry one sealed bottle of water into the stadium to drink during games.

Once inside the stadium, fans will see water stations around concourses where water bottles can be refilled for free. There will also be extra crews available for fans who may need medical attention.

The organization took similar precautions during Tuesday’s stadium concert featuring Joan Jett, Poison, and Def Leppard.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency said it was on hand manning a cooling tent before and during the concert.

Staff provided medical care for 49 people. Another 85 concert fans took precautions and visited the cooling tent.

