Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to Kansas, Missouri and 10 other states

Cooling centers have opened in Independence, Missouri, as a heat wave scorches temperatures in several states in the Midwest and South.

Heat advisories Monday cover parts of 10 states, including Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

In the South, parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi were under heat advisories, as were slivers of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Kansas City, the heat index reached 107 degrees, FOX4’s weather team said. The heat index is generally what the temperature will feel like to people.

To the south in Mississippi, the heat index was expected to reach 115 degrees. At least two cooling centers were open in Jackson, Mississippi, WAPT-TV reported.

“I was so happy to hit that air, it wasn’t funny,” said Linda Nolden, Jackson’s community service coordinator, who is managing one of the cooling centers that opened over the weekend.

