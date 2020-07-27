Heavy rain, flooding possible early Monday

For many of us, it was a completely dry afternoon and evening Sunday. The rest of us? Over 1″ of rain fell over a 2 hour period. With more rain on the way, these areas are under the highest risk for flash flooding again overnight.

Why did it only rain in certain areas this afternoon? We could feel the heat and humidity, but we needed a trigger. That main trigger is the cold front in northern MO and northern KS this evening. But rain cooled air ahead of those storms provided that trigger for storms that had very little movement. These “outflows” combined and that was the focal point for the heavy rain downtown and especially on the southeast side of KC.

If you missed out on the rain this evening, there’s more on the way. It’s this rain that may lead to more flooding concerns for some of us overnight. This storm has a history of producing anywhere from 2-5″ in northern KS. While that’s probably on the high side for some of us, it’s not out of the question.

I would expect a very heavy, nearly stationary band of rain to develop closer to the 3-6 AM timeframe. Depending on where in the metro this sets up, that’s where flash flooding could be an issue.

As I mentioned above, totals will generally range between 1-3″ with higher totals possible as well. Depending on where these extremely heavy rainfall rates develop, flash flooding could be an issue. This will be something to monitor in the early morning hours of Monday. Don’t get married to the specifics of this above graphic, just the message. Heavy rain is possible overnight into early Monday.