KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, those that wanted the heat definitely got what they wished for this week. An early summer heat wave has settled into town as Monday’s high of 91 tied the 1963 record.

Monday’s almanac

Tuesday, we’ll try and tie the record high again, which is 92 degrees set back in 1962. Early afternoon temperatures are already in the upper 80s, with some low 90s in Kansas.

Temperatures as of 2 PM Tuesday

Through the rest of this afternoon, the heat index will approach or hit 100 degrees in spots around the area, and expect the same thing for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

During this time, check on the kids, pets, and those without A/C! Be mindful of your dogs as well, if you typically walk them during the afternoon. Keep their paws off the hot concrete if possible.

Record highs can still be tied or broken through Thursday!

Relief from this first wave of summer heat will start Friday, thanks to more clouds and some scattered shower activity starting in the morning. Some more thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and that may spill over into Saturday, and even Sunday morning.

Future radar for 4 p.m. this Friday

Future radar for 7 a.m. this Sunday

Looking forward to next week, temperatures will bounce back after the weekend rain, but not the same level as this week.

The KC metro has a slight chance of above-average temperatures returning, but that will mainly be locked down farther south.

Stay cool this week and stay tuned for more forecast updates!