High winds expected ahead of late Wednesday thunderstorms in Kansas City region

It’s been windy the last few days, why do we need an advisory? If you can believe it, it’s going to be even windier starting Wednesday morning.

You may have heard about Wednesday/Thursday’s Severe Weather Potential. If not, I suggest you check it out.

All of this wind will be occurring BEFORE any thunderstorms develop. Winds will have the ability to gust over 50 mph just about all day on Wednesday.

As winds gradually settle in the evening, a front arrives bringing its own set of wind/rain/hail potential. Just be prepared for a very windy Wednesday.