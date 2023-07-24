INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — There was a touch of deja vu Monday morning as a powerful line of storms passed through the Kansas City metro, bringing high winds with it.

Those high winds knocked down trees and knocked out power, hitting Independence particularly bad.

At East 37th and Spring streets, an entire tree blocked the road. But even with the bad damage, electricity in the neighborhood was restored by midday.

At its peak, more than 20,000 in the Kansas City area were in the dark, according to local utility companies.

A remote-controlled bucket truck helped crews clear one backyard after making a fix that led to 3,600 customers getting their power back up.

But more clean-up lies ahead for Scott Broski.

“I remember a lot of wind. I think it was a microburst,” he said.

“I heard a big boom, and sparks shot out that about four times. And that one blew up down there on that street. It was just Fourth of July all over again,” Broski said.

A few blocks away on Crysler Street, another large tree collapsed onto nearby condos.

Sherilyn Peeples said she was caught off guard by the weather.

“And I didn’t think much of it and then it got real dark. And then all of sudden the winds picked up pretty bad, and it was to the point where I said it’s best that I take shelter,” Peeples said.

When she finally came out and peeked through the windows, she prayed there wouldn’t be any damage.

“That’s an oak tree, and that’s over 100 years old. And a large branch came off of that and just went across the fence,” Peeples said.

Broski said he’s lived in his home for 46 years, but this year is a standout for thunderstorms.

“This tree lasted a long time through me growing up. It’s actually my parents’ home, and my dad gave me the house,” Broski said.

Now he and other neighbors are preparing for another cleanup after storms just 10 days ago.

“A lot of work. I’m looking at a lot of work. And of course I have a lot of burn pits. So that’s a lot of burning,” he said with a laugh.

Temperatures are now expected to spike as the week goes on — a forecast some people who live close to the damage have been paying close attention to following their experience.