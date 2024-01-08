KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Metro Kansas City, we’ll be in and out of rain, snow, and a mix of both on Monday. Any snow may be heavy enough to drop visibility and slicken the roads. The wind on Tuesday will be a big travel problem, with gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Metro and points south of town. A Winter Storm Warning is active north of the KC, where more snow is expected.

If you must hit the road, check out these travel maps based on where you’re headed:

FOX4 Traffic

Click here for travel speeds, traffic volume and area traffic cameras in the immediate Kansas City metro area.

MoDOT Traveler Map

Click here for the latest traffic conditions throughout the state of Missouri via the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow.

It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slowdowns.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers an interactive map that has many of the same features as the MoDOT traveler map, click here to visit it. If you’re looking for information specifically about the Kansas Turnpike, click here for its map.

City Snow Plow Maps:

Below are links to area city snow plow maps: