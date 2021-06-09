Hot & dry trend to continue around KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– While the high heat has been slowly settling into the Midwestern states this past week, we’ve gone without almost any rainfall in the same amount of time, even with plenty of Gulf moisture overhead. The first week of June was 100% rain-free, with the 7-day streak only ending as scattered showers & storms dropped 0.78″ of rain on KCI late Tuesday.

7 straight dry days to open up June 2021.

May and June are typically Kansas City’s wettest months out of the calendar year, so this slow start to June may seem a little out of the ordinary. Luckily, we were right where we should’ve been rain-wise at the end of the May, and even above the norm locally.

KC finished May with slightly above-average rainfall, but it’s been a very slow start to June.

Regardless, you may be wondering if rain is on the way to help your lawn, garden, or help break down this humidity for a few days. Well, we may be in luck there! We’re continuing to watch Friday afternoon as a cold front will slide into and through KC. Plenty of moisture & storm energy will be in place, and that front will be the perfect trigger to get storms going. We’re expecting showers & storms (a couple could be strong/severe- see Joe’s Weather Blog for a bit more info) to move in from the northwest around lunchtime and affect the metro for the PM rush.

Possible rainfall totals by 12 PM Saturday

Hopefully these expected totals come to fruition as all of our lawns & gardens could use a good drink of water from Mother Nature. Beyond Friday’s chance, not much additional rain is coming our way. In fact, it may return to the current pattern by early next week: isolated to scattered pop-up storms late thanks to afternoon heating.

CPC Long-Range Precip forecast for June 14th-18th

In fact, drier-than-normal weather can be anticipated for our area, and much of the country away from the Gulf of Mexico, through June 18th, with some signals of more rain coming for the second half of the month.

Current local drought monitor as of Wednesday, June 9th

But overall, there’s no cause for immediate concern. We’re watching the local drought monitor, which at this point is only showing dry conditions near St. Joe, MO and areas along 36 Highway. The next update comes out on Thursday, which will likely allow the “abnormally dry” area expand. Compared to the western U.S., our dry trend is nothing. Exceptional drought (the highest level of drought) covers about 26% of the area, meaning that there’s PLENTY of dry fuels for another long, dangerous, and deadly wildfire season.

Current national drought monitor with focus on the western U.S.

We’ll watch the fire danger out west and continue to look for any local rain chances after this week!