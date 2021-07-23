Why do we have an Excessive Heat Warning in Kansas City in July?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The immediate Kansas City metro is under an Excessive Heat Warning through next Wednesday. What exactly does that entail?

July is obviously one of our hottest months. In fact, we’re in the middle of our hottest period of the calendar year from now until August 7 as our average high sits at 89 degrees.

This Excessive Heat Warning is only for the “core” metro counties. Much of it will have to do with just how warm it stays overnight, in addition to the daytime highs and heat index readings.

Normally, we get a nice cool down period overnight. But take this evening/Saturday morning for example. It still feels like it’s in the mid-upper 80s by midnight.

For those without air conditioning and anyone that works outside, this puts added stress on your body.

As the humidity rises, it’s more difficult for us to cool down as well. In all honesty, it’s not as humid now as it will be over the next few days.

Couple that with some afternoon sun and you have a dangerous heat and humidity equation.

While it may be easy for those of us with regular access to A/C the next few days, limiting prolonged exposure outdoors will be the key moving forward. Frequent breaks inside, stay hydrated, and check on friends and neighbors without access to a cooler source.

Excessive heat is the No. 1 weather related killer. Take it seriously as we don’t have many breaks from Mother Nature in the near future.