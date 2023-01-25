KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is looking like a winter wonderland Wednesday after 1-3 inches of snow fell overnight, clinging to everything.
The snow is wet and heavy, so it will compact on itself with the moisture. FOX4’s Joe Lauria says that makes for good snowman making. It’s also a photogenic snow, perfect for pictures.
Here are snow reports the FOX4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service have received Wednesday:
Missouri
Liberty: 2.5 inches
Smithville: 2 inches
Parkville: 3 inches
North Kansas City/Zona Rosa: 2.7 inches
Downtown Kansas City: 1.5 inches
South Kansas City: 1.7 inches
Blue Springs: 2 inches
Lee’s Summit: 1.8 inches
Independence: 2 inches
Kansas
Overland Park: 2.5 inches
Shawnee: 2.1 inches
Olathe: 2 inches
Kansas City: 2.5 inches
Basehor: 2.5 inches
Lawrence: 2.5 inches
Louisburg: 3 inches
But quiet conditions mean all this snow will likely melt by the end of the week before the next cold front and blast of arctic air.
