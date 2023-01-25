KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is looking like a winter wonderland Wednesday after 1-3 inches of snow fell overnight, clinging to everything.

The snow is wet and heavy, so it will compact on itself with the moisture. FOX4’s Joe Lauria says that makes for good snowman making. It’s also a photogenic snow, perfect for pictures.

Here are snow reports the FOX4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service have received Wednesday:

Missouri

Liberty: 2.5 inches

Smithville: 2 inches

Parkville: 3 inches

North Kansas City/Zona Rosa: 2.7 inches

Downtown Kansas City: 1.5 inches

South Kansas City: 1.7 inches

Blue Springs: 2 inches

Lee’s Summit: 1.8 inches

Independence: 2 inches

Kansas

Overland Park: 2.5 inches

Shawnee: 2.1 inches

Olathe: 2 inches

Kansas City: 2.5 inches

Basehor: 2.5 inches

Lawrence: 2.5 inches

Louisburg: 3 inches

But quiet conditions mean all this snow will likely melt by the end of the week before the next cold front and blast of arctic air.

