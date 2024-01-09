KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area residents woke up to several inches of snow Tuesday morning, with some seeing nearly 11 inches of powder.

The Kansas City area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday as the snow winds down. Most of the snowfall in the metro will end between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Although the snowfall will stop, winds from the northwest will increase. We are expecting wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Blowing snow could occasionally reduce visibility for up to 1/2-mile.

But while some saw nearly 1 foot of snow, others saw as little as 3-4 inches in the Kansas City area. Don’t worry though: More snow is expected later this week.

Here are snow reports the FOX4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service have received from across the metro Tuesday:

Missouri

Downtown Kansas City — 3.5 inches

Gladstone — 4 inches

Raytown — 4 inches

FOX4 — 5 inches

KCI Airport — 5.7 inches

Blue Springs — 6 inches

Grandview — 7 inches

Warrensburg — 7 inches

Belton — 8 inches

Raymore — 9 inches

Pleasant Hill — 10.8 inches

Kansas

Lenexa — 4 inches

Olathe — 4 inches

Basehor — 5 inches

Leavenworth — 5 inches

Spring Hill — 5 inches

Gardner — 7 inches

Lawrence — 7 inches

After this storm system, the Kansas City area has another chance of accumulating snow this week. Another potential winter storm could begin Thursday night into Friday.

The system will bring bitterly cold temperatures that are well below normal. Those low temperatures will last into the weekend and carry into the middle of next week.

The temperatures will carry into the middle of next week. The high for the weekend is in the single digits and teens.

Outdoor activities on Saturday evening, like the Chiefs Wild Card game, will be dangerously cold. We could see wind chills of -5 to -20.