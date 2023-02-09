KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow.

Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.

Thursday’s snow brings Kansas City’s total this winter to 8.4 inches. That’s ahead of where we were last year; KCI had only recorded 7.6 inches as of Feb. 9, 2022.

Across the metro, most cities saw 1-4 inches with higher snow totals to the north. Some cities southeast of the KC metro recorded less than an inch.

Here are snow reports the FOX4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service have received from across the metro Thursday:

Missouri

KCI Airport — 3.7 inches

Kansas City, Zona Rosa — 3.9 inches

Kansas City, Downtown — 2.3 inches

Smithville — 3 inches

Liberty — 2.7 inches

Parkville — 3.5 inches

Platte City — 4 inches

Lee’s Summit — 1 inch

Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas — 2.9 inches

Shawnee — 1.5 inches

Olathe — 2 inches

Gardner — 1.8 inches

Lawrence — 1.6 inches

Leavenworth — 3 inches

Basehor — 1.5 inches

Temperatures climbing into the low 40s will help melt a lot of the snow Thursday, but a refreeze will be possible Thursday night as lows drop well into the 20s. Be aware of slick roads early Friday.