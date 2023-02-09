KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow.
Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
Thursday’s snow brings Kansas City’s total this winter to 8.4 inches. That’s ahead of where we were last year; KCI had only recorded 7.6 inches as of Feb. 9, 2022.
Across the metro, most cities saw 1-4 inches with higher snow totals to the north. Some cities southeast of the KC metro recorded less than an inch.
Here are snow reports the FOX4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service have received from across the metro Thursday:
Missouri
- KCI Airport — 3.7 inches
- Kansas City, Zona Rosa — 3.9 inches
- Kansas City, Downtown — 2.3 inches
- Smithville — 3 inches
- Liberty — 2.7 inches
- Parkville — 3.5 inches
- Platte City — 4 inches
- Lee’s Summit — 1 inch
Kansas
- Kansas City, Kansas — 2.9 inches
- Shawnee — 1.5 inches
- Olathe — 2 inches
- Gardner — 1.8 inches
- Lawrence — 1.6 inches
- Leavenworth — 3 inches
- Basehor — 1.5 inches
Temperatures climbing into the low 40s will help melt a lot of the snow Thursday, but a refreeze will be possible Thursday night as lows drop well into the 20s. Be aware of slick roads early Friday.