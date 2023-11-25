WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow is falling in Kansas, causing slippery road conditions across the state.

FOX4 sister station KSN in Wichita is tracking snowfall across the state before it reaches Kansas City.

Here’s how much snow has fallen in Kansas. We’ll update this story throughout the evening on Saturday.

Snowfall totals as of 11:52 a.m. Saturday:

2 WNW of downtown Wichita (Sedgwick Co.) 1.0″

ICT airport (Sedgwick Co.) 0.8″

Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 4.0″

Snowfall totals as of 11:37 a.m. Saturday:

Hutchinson (Reno Co.) 2.0″

2 NNW of Herndon (Rawlins Co.) 1.7″

6 NNW of Parks, NE (Dundy Co., NE) 2.8″

2 NNW of Traer (Decatur Co.) 2.1″

McCook, NE (Red Willow Co., NE) 3.0″

4 NNW of Clearwater (Sedgwick Co.) 1.0″

Snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Saturday:

Snow in Nickerson (Courtesy Bryan Montoya)

9 SSE of Sharon Springs (Wallace Co.) 0.7″

7 ENE of Angelus (Sheridan Co.) 1.5″

3 SSE of Quinter (Gove Co.) 2.0″

1 W of Dresden (Decatur Co.) 4.5″

McPherson (McPherson Co.) 0.7″

Kingman (Kingman Co.) 1.3″ (in 2 hours)

6 WSW Glendale (Ellsworth Co.) 1.0″ Roads snow-covered

Guymon, OK (Texas Co., OK) 2.0″

Beaver, OK (Beaver Co., OK) 1.8″

Culbertson (Hitchcock Co., NE) 2.0″

1 NE of Goodland (Sherman Co.) 1.1″

3 NNW of Ruleton (Sherman Co.) 1.0″

Wallace (Wallace Co.) 0.9″

Mcdonald (Rawlins Co.) 3.2″

3 SSW of Colby (Thomas Co.) 2.5″

3 N of Russell Springs (Logan Co.) 1.5″

Grainfield (Gove Co.) 1.5″

1 SSW of Norton (Norton Co.) 0.2″

Oakley (Logan Co.) 2.0″

Salina at the 2A State Championship game. Courtesy: Dalton McDowell

Storm reports from Friday:

6:01 p.m.

Saint Francis – Cheyenne County – 2″

4:50 p.m.

Benkelman – Dundy County NE – 3.5″

2:46 p.m.

Sharon Springs – Wallace County – 0.3″

Oakley – Logan County – 1″

2:22 p.m.

Haigler – Dundy County NE – 1.4″

1 NNE Goodland – Sherman County – 1.1″

Goodland – Sherman County – 1.6″

Oberlin – Decatur County – 1.5″