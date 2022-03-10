KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road crews are hard at work as the snow continues to fall throughout the day Thursday.

Police are also busy as roads become dangerous and sometimes impassable. To help officers, departments are asking drivers to report certain crashes at police departments instead of calling 9-1-1.

You can walk in a report if the crash fits these criteria:

No one is injured

Vehicles involved are still drivable

Drug/alcohol impairment is not involved

Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department announced a new way to file online crash reports last month.

To file a report online, the site asks for your personal information and address. You will then need to provide information about your car and your version of how the crash happened. You have 30 minutes to complete the report before it resets.

The person filing the report will be able to print a temporary copy of the report for insurance purposes.

An officer will review the report within 48 hours. If the report is submitted over a weekend or a holiday, it may take a little longer according to the police department.

Drivers are asked to file reports as soon as possible, but have 30 days to report the crash.

Lenexa

Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, license numbers, and insurance information. Also get contact information for anyone who witnessed the crash.

Report the crash at the Lenexa Police Department at 12500 W. 87th Street Parkway as soon as it is practical.

Overland Park

Drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, license numbers, and insurance information. Also get contact information for anyone who witnessed the crash.

Take the information to the Sanders Justice Center at 12400 Foster Street or the Myron Scafe Building at 8500 Antioch Road to file a crash report.