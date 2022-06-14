JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat will linger over the next few days in the Kansas City metro area, including Johnson County.

The Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening, and residents can expect max heat index values around 105 degrees and overnight lows over 75 degrees each morning.

In the Kansas City area, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s until at least Monday, June 20 with the lows in the 70s overnight for each day.

The National Weather Service said anyone can suffer heat illness at any time. The most common who suffer from the illness are people aged 65 and older, those who work outside for a long time, have a mental illness or physical illness such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Tips for staying cool:

Exercise in an air-conditioned place and drink two to four glasses of cool fluids each hour. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

Check with your doctor if you have restrictions related to fluid intake.

Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, take a cool shower, or place cool towels on the neck, armpits, and head. It is recommended to go somewhere cool if possible.

Do not use a fan as your primary source of cooling. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when temperatures are in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in a closed vehicle. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees.

Tips for spending time outside:

Drink plenty of water.

Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.

Try to rest often in shady areas.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.

Protect yourself from the sun by putting on sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.