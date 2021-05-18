Humidity slowly increasing across Kansas City

We’ve been talking about the rainfall for days now in and around the KC metro. And for good reason. Totals since last weekend have been climbing into the 4-6″ range for some locations south of Kansas City and there’s a growing amount of rural areas experiencing areal flooding. At the same time, with the current set-up over our heads (and over the middle 1/3 of the country in general), we’ll see more and more humidity come into town for the first time since last Summer and early Fall. As the rain will eventually leave our forecast, the humidity will likely only climb as the high temperatures begin to rebound.

High pressure over the southeastern U.S. has kept us in the clouds & rain this week.

Let’s talk about the current set-up some more. Out over the southeastern U.S. and the Gulf Coast states, there’s an area of high pressure that’s been locked in for the last few days. High pressure keeps the weather dry and hot for that part of the country, but it allows Gulf moisture to swing north towards us, thanks to the clockwise rotation of air around the high. That moisture is part of the reason why we’ve had the same forecast for days now: mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers, storms, and heavy rain. And, it looks like this pattern will continue into early next week before the next cold front.

That warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is what brings the humidity back to town. And it’s been slowly climbing since last weekend.

Current dew point temperatures as of 2 PM Tuesday, May 18th. Higher temperatures means more humid air.

As of the writing of this article, dew points are spread throughout the 60s, with 70-degree readings in Melvern and Prescott, KS. Readings in the mid 60s are generally describe “humid” conditions, while the 70s point to “thicker” air overhead. Dew point is a measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. As the dew point temperature climbs, the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere climbs as well. And more water vapor in the atmosphere increasing the humidity, making it more and more uncomfortable to stay outside for long periods of time.

Dew points will continue to slowly climb over the next few days. Highs will warm as well.

So, get ready for a true round of summer weather here in KC! As the humidity builds day-to-day, so will our temperatures. The Long Ranger shows the 80s may return to KC as early as Friday (we haven’t seen a 80-degree high in KC since May 1st), and the mid 80s may be possible come next Monday!

Long Ranger as of 2 PM Tuesday the 18th. As rain goes away, heat builds.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may need to have more water with this first good round of mugginess! We’ll keep you updated as always as we head towards the weekend!