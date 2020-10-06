Hurricane Delta strengthening rapidly

Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami upgraded Tropical Depression 26 to Tropical Storm Delta. In 31 hours, Delta’s maximum sustained wind speed has gone from a wimpy 40 mph to 140 mph (as of 1 PM CDT Tuesday)! This kind of intensification hasn’t been seen in the early life of a tropical cyclone since the all-time most active hurricane season back in 2005! Hurricane Wilma was the only other storm to grow stronger, faster than Delta on record.

#Delta has intensified by 70 mph (from 40 mph to 110 mph) in its first 24 hours since becoming a named storm. This is the most intensification in a 24 hour period for an October Atlantic named storm since Wilma in 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/Dc5EkZpFSj — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 6, 2020

And speaking of 2005, we’re rapidly approaching that year’s named storm count of 28. No Atlantic hurricane season has had more than 28 named storms, and there’s still time this year to make that happen (Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th, but storms can still form after that date).

2005 finished with Zeta. With Delta now, two additional storms would tie the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.

Right now with Delta, we’ve had a total of 26 named storms, nine of them have made landfall somewhere in the United States. That number ties the record of most land-falling storms in a single hurricane season set back in 1916! A land-falling Delta will break it.

And…it looks as though Delta will be doing some damage to the U.S. mainland, and even a popular vacation destination, in the coming days. As of now, the CAT 4 storm is projected to continue on its NW path and make a first landfall near Cancun, Mexico early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. After losing strength while moving over the Yucatan Peninsula, it’ll pop back out into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and re-intensify as it swivels to the north and northeast towards the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

With the rapid intensification we’ve seen today, the intensity forecast for Delta could easily change as the storm comes back into the open waters of the Gulf. This COULD be another major hurricane that makes landfall by late Friday/early Saturday morning. Life-threatening storm surge, extremely strong winds, and flash flooding will be expected in Mexico over the next couple of days and eventually along the Gulf Coast and in Southern Plains this weekend.

As of now, any rain from Delta looks to stay well southeast of town, with only the boot heel of Missouri getting help from the tropical system. We’re still monitoring our next potential chance for rain, right here on FOX 4!