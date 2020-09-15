Hurricane Sally making landfall early Wednesday

Sally is slowly making her way towards the Alabama Gulf Coast, bringing rain, wind, and storm surge to areas like Gulf Shores, Mobile, Pensacola, and Destin to name a few. Like Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, Sally has been slowing down as she makes her final approach, pushing back the ETA from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Current movement is northwest at a whopping 2 mph!

Hurricane Sally as of 1:45 PM Tuesday. Reds and purples indicate the strongest and tallest storms.

Sally all started as a tropical depression back on September 11th, bringing some heavy rain and stronger-than-normal wind gusts to South Florida. Once it crossed the peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, it picked up strength, becoming a hurricane on the 14th. Max. wind speeds have held around 85-90 mph with gusts upwards of 115 mph, and that’ll likely continue through landfall early Wednesday.

Stats on Sally as of 2 PM Tuesday

Expected landfall near Dauphin Island, AL around 7 AM CDT Wednesday

Along with storm surge and a risk of severe weather that includes tornadoes, heavy rain is the utmost concern with Sally. Thanks to her slow-moving nature, flooding is likely in very low-lying areas along the coast and well inland. In fact, up to one to two FEET of rain could fall around the Mobile Bay area when all is said and done.

Possible total rainfall by 9 AM Thursday

Future rainfall totals associated with Sally by Sunday afternoon

Unfortunately, KC won’t be able to tap into any of that rainfall, with the track taking it well away from the metro. In fact, we probably won’t see any clouds directly associated with Sally either. That’ll leave us to wait for our next rain chance, which won’t come this week. We’ll be tracking Sally right here on FOX 4!