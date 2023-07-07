KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swifties with the hottest tickets in town are trying to decide if they need to work rain gear into their Friday night plans.

Taylor Swift’s concerts are rain or shine, and FOX4 meteorologists predict a chance of rain during Friday night’s concert.

Both Swift’s tour manager and the Chiefs have experience dealing with last-minute changes when it comes to the weather.

Last week, Swift tweeted fans to let the crowd know weather forced her to move her concert up an hour in Cincinnati, Ohio, so keep an eye on a social media announcement from her.

Rain is one thing, but it will be a different situation if it starts lightning.

Based on NFL games, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has the following plans in place to deal with large crowds during weather emergencies.

If there is an immediate danger and fans need to move to safer areas, instructions will be made over the public-address system and video boards. The information will also be tweeted by @GEHAField.

The Chiefs say to follow stadium personnel who will help direct the crowd to the designated area of the stadium, or to exits, if needed.