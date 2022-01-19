Independence opening warming center ahead of cold snap

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As the temperatures across the region tank and the wind chill factor makes it feel even colder, Independence takes steps to make sure everyone is able to stay warm and survive.

The city opened the Roger T. Sermon Community Center for anyone to use. It will be open until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The city is also working on a case-by-case basis to help those who need overnight accommodations. If you need somewhere to spend the night, the city asks that you arrive at the community center by 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Windchill Advisory for the Kansas City area. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through noon on Thursday. Forecasts predict windchills may drop to as low as -20° at times.

The city also warns that pets should not be left outdoors during extreme cold like this. If pets cannot come inside, make sure they have a dry, draft-free enclosure to go to. They also need to have access to fresh, unfrozen water.

If you need additional information or resources, contact the United Way by calling 211 or (816) 474-5112.