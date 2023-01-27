INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City metro braces for another round of wintry weather this weekend.

In anticipation of the dangerous cold, Independence plans to open a warming site Sunday afternoon.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N Dodgion St., will open Sunday at 12 p.m. to anyone who needs a warm place to spend the afternoon. It will close at 6 p.m. that evening.

The site will reopen from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to operate as a warming site.

According to the city, staff and volunteers at the center will also be able to help find places for people at the shelter to spend overnight hours, if needed.

The city asks neighbors to check on each other during the forecasted cold snap, and also remember to give animals a warm place to stay.

The following people are the most at risk for things like frostbite and hypothermia, according to medical experts:

Older adults with inadequate food, clothing, or heating.

Babies sleeping in cold bedrooms.

People who remain outdoors for long periods.

People who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.

If you have to spend time outside, make sure to cover your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin, and fingers with warm, dry clothing.

Symptoms of frostbite include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. If you detect symptoms of frostbite, seek medical care.

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures.

Warnings signs of hypothermia are different in adults and babies. Adult symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

Symptoms for some of the youngest include bright red or cold skin and very low energy.

If you are in need of additional information or resources, call the United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or (816) 474-5112.