KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people will be in town for the Big 12 Basketball Championships, but the weather doesn’t seem to want to cooperate.

Temperatures with highs in the 40s are expected through the weekend, with the possibility of rain for three out of the next five days.

The weather will make visitors in town for the tournaments want to head inside, but that doesn’t mean hanging out at a hotel or inside T-Mobile Center or Municipal Auditorium.

Here are some of the other things going on inside this weekend in Kansas City. Many are located along Kansas City’s free Streetcar route.

Map provided by KC Streetcar Authority

Arabia Steamboat Museum

Located in the City Market area of Kansas City, visitors will step back into time at Kansas City’s Arabia Steamboat Museum.

The Arabia Steamboat sank in the Missouri River in September 1856, while carrying more than 200 tons of cargo.

The treasure was later found buried in a Kansas field.

It is easy to reach the museum by riding the free Kansas City Streetcar.

Hours and ticket information about the attraction can be found at 1856.com.

College Basketball Experience

Located right next to T-Mobile Center, the College Basketball Experience promises to keep fans entertained for hours.

Fans can try to “Beat the Clock” and make a game-winning shot, or “Step to the Line” and try to make as many free throws as possible.

Don’t forget to check out the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame while there.

Learn more at CollegeBasketballExperience.com.

Crossroads Arts District

Visitors who are looking for a unique spot to spend an hour, or an afternoon, should take the streetcar to Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.

The area is filled with art galleries and unique shops. It’s also known for its bars and restaurants.

The Crossroads is another district that can be reached by riding the KC Streetcar.

Find a list of galleries, restaurants, and shops in the district at KCCrossroads.org.

Crown Center

Kansas City’s free Streetcar will also take you to Crown Center and Union Station from downtown.

At Crown Center, you’ll find a covered ice terrace complete with skate rental.

Visitors can also dive into SEA LIFE Kansas City and check out the aquarium, or take the kids to LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

The landmark also features shops, Burnt End BBQ!, Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant, SPIN! Pizza, and Unforked to grab a meal.

Kansas City Gangster Tour

Visitors looking for something different can learn about some of Kansas City’s shady history.

The Gangster Bus Tour leaves from Union Station and winds past homes and hangouts of infamous crime bosses that once called Kansas City home.

Tickets are $35 a person and must be purchased in advance.

Hoops Central at KC Live! Block

It’s technically outside, but at least you’ll be under a roof at Hoops Center at KC Live! Block.

Before and after every Big 12 Tournament matchup, fans can join the all-day party hosted across the street from the T-Mobile Center at the KC Live! Block for spirit rallies, watch parties, live entertainment and more.

It is open to all ages throughout the day, but guests must be at least 21 years old to enter after 9 p.m.

National World War I Museum and Memorial

The museum holds the most diverse collection of WWI objects and documents in the world. It’s the only museum solely dedicated to preserving these objects, along with the history and personal experiences, from the Great War.

Congress has even designated it as America’s official World War I Museum, and it’s located right in Kansas City.

Outside, the iconic memorial is truly a sight to see and is one of the largest war memorials in the world at 217 feet tall.

River Market/City Market

Experience what some call Kansas City’s urban village at the River Market and swing through the square area known as the City Market.

Shop and eat your way through the district with unique businesses and restaurants you’ll only find here.

The Kansas City Streetcar will drop you off to explore, and take you back downtown when you’re finished.

Union Station

Kansas City’s free streetcar will also drop you off at Union Station for an hour, or an afternoon, of fun.

MAYA The Exhibition is open in the Bank of America Gallery. Tickets are $21 for adults and $14.50 for children age 3-12.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is showing on the Extreme Screen and you’ll be shown around the solar system at the planetarium.

World of Wheels

World of Wheels rolls into Bartle Hall Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12.

Bartle Hall is within walking distance from T-Mobile Center, and it’s across the street from Municipal Auditorium.

Organizers say there will be hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, race cars, and more on display.

Henry Winkler and other celebrities will also be making appearances at the show over its three days in Kansas City.

Tickets are $23 for adults at the door. Kids aged 6-12 are $8.

Worth Mentioning — Snake Saturday

If you don’t mind bundling up and driving, North Kansas City is holding its Snake Saturday Parade and Festival Saturday morning.

The Snake Saturday Parade is always held the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day. There is also a carnival, petting zoo, stage show, and other activities.

Parking tips can be found at VisitKC.com.