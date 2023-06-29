An interesting morning of storm coverage just toward the north of the KC metro and watching the evolution of clouds that are blowing off those storms that may impact temperatures locally today in the metro and northward.

These clouds, and perhaps even some outflow from the storms up north…may limit our heating potential to some extent in the KC area and certainly up northwards as well.

The storms to the north, though, are big ones…some wind damage has been reported in northern MO already. Torrential rains are falling with the storms as well with some indications of near or over 3″ in spots.

Tomorrow may be a repeat up there too…as they are on the northern edge of the heat dome…and storms love to track along the northern edge of these domes.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

One sentence forecast: While it will still end up hot today, clouds may keep temperatures less hot than yesterday in the KC metro.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with more sunshine this afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90°. Areas south of KC though will likely be more in the 90s range. Heat indices will be 5+ degrees hotter in many areas. Less wind than yesterday too overall but outflow from the northern MO storms is certainly a thing this morning. KCI had a gust to near 50 MPH

Tonight: Isolated showers are possible, with more storms in northern MO. Lows well into the 70s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs well into the 90s. There is a chance of some later day or evening storms. This also may be determined by what happens in northern MO as the morning goes along.

Saturday: A better chance of some scattered to perhaps some more coverage of rain and storms, especially later in the day and evening. Muggy with highs in the upper 80s

Sunday: Not as hot with any showers ending in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

These storms in northern MO are going pretty good this morning. There has been some wind damage up there. Here’s radar up there.

These storms will pass north of the Metro BUT the clouds/blow off will be affecting us through the morning. This may be helpful though in reducing the heat potential in the Metro today. Also of note is outflow of rain cooled air moving through the Metro this morning

Yesterday the heat surged into the region during the afternoon aided by stronger winds gusting to 30 MPH for a few hours. Today those winds are less likely…and the clouds may be more persistent into the early afternoon. Now we’re starting in the 80° range so we don’t have to go far to get into the 90s…but there are some way too hot forecasts out there for today I feel.

Areas to the south of KC though…a likely different story where the sunshine may come out quicker…and thing should get hotter. Temperatures well into the 90s to near 100 are expected south of the Metro. Yesterday Clinton and a few others hit 100°. Odds favor the Lakes region and some others getting to 100° again.

Tomorrow will again follow the same recipe as more storms are expected towards the north of the area with a chance that we could get a few stragglers around the Metro as well. The better chance may actually be later in the day if there are some outflows or something around to help to focus some instability. We’ll need to overcome a cap to do it though…it’s not out of the question.

Obviously we need the rain…the latest drought report is out and showing (in yellow) where the drought has worsened…

Areas in northern MO though are getting storms now…and likely again tomorrow…so that drought is going to show improvement up the I-35/29 corridor. Here are some rain totals indicated by doppler through 9AM or so…with more rain up there this morning too. There are some 3+” rain totals up there

As I mentioned earlier….storms love to track along the northern periphery of these heat domes. This morning that heat dome (the core of it) is down towards eastern Texas.

You can see how we’re sort of on the northern edge of it. The jet stream with stronger winds above us is blowing through the Rockies into the Plains through IA and then down into the TN Valley.

This area is referred to as the “ring of fire” because disturbances called “ridge runners” ride along the northern periphery of the core of the dome of heat. These “ridge runners” are typically created in the Plains and Rockies and then spread towards the east or east north east.

Why isn’t KC getting into this rain? Well if the core of heat was 100 miles farther south…we’d be in it in a big way. It’s just the way it goes. There is no doubt though as I mentioned earlier that we need the rain. We don’t want the severe storms…but the rains would be nice.

So on the assumption that we do heat back up tomorrow…there should be more storms in northern MO in the morning and those storms may also throw an outflow southwards which COULD pop some storms later in the day in the heat around the Metro. I won’t count on the coverage of these storms but the chance is certainly there.

These storms could become more numerous tomorrow night ending Saturday. Then a cold front of some early July substance will come through and that too may create storms later Saturday into Saturday night. So the hope for rain is out there over the coming days.

The feature photo is from Patrick Dykes up towards Utica of a nice shelf cloud.

Joe