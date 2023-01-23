It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte Co and north/westwards as a result of the weekend snow system that generally gave the Metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Parts of northern MO hit the snow jackpot though with some areas seeing nearly 8″ of snow…very impressive indeed. In the last blog I wrote I was mentioning a “tell” that might develop on radar…it did…towards the 36 highway corridor where a band of steady and at times heavy wet snow developed. I wasn’t expecting 6-8″ in isolated locales…but still an impressive event.

In a sense, as the game was happening, and the snow was pouring down…about 50 miles north…we just missed out from having heavy snow, similar to what happened in the Buffalo game yesterday…pour down at Arrowhead…just 50 miles away.

Now our next system threatens and it will be another close call for KC to be hit. Will it too be 50 miles away or will we have the chance of seeing something more?

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and milder with highs 40-45°

Tonight: Fair initially then clouds move in towards daybreak. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Some fog is possible as well.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with thicker clouds later in the day. Highs in the 40° range.

Tomorrow night: Snow develops later in the evening. Perhaps a brief period of rain/snow. Overall snowy though. Accumulations will be lighter NW of KC and somewhat heavier in the Metro and southwards. 1-4″ is on the table from NW KC to SE KC Metro area. The higher totals though are a bit suspect right now.

Wednesday: Any snow ends during the morning. Variable clouds and chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So how close did we come to a big “surprise” snowstorm on Saturday…as mentioned 50 miles close.

Here is the data…the yellow is an area of 6″ or more.

The light blue is 1″ and we go up 1″ in blue colors from there to 4″ then 6″ in yellow.

Here is a closer view of the data…

and a zoom into a couple of counties that did better…

A few more 6″+ers towards Daviess and Grundy Counties

So close to KC…and that would’ve been plastering the region during the game…wow.

The morning visible satellite picture showing the snow cover…north of the red line mostly

So one system was a VERY close call to heavily impacting the Metro area…now what about the 2nd system.

This one will be passing south of the region…but there is a caveat to this. Let’s set it up.

Where is the system now?

It’s in Arizona and it’s a rather strong system as well. Snow is falling in CO/parts of NM/AZ this afternoon. You can see it spinning on top of Phoenix

This system can be tracked better by going up to about 18,000 feet or so…

For timing…0Z is 6PM tonight…12Z is 6AM tomorrow and 18Z is Noon tomorrow.

The system goes from SE AZ tonight to El Paso tomorrow to near Dallas tomorrow night and then near Ft Smith late tomorrow night…then northeastwards.

It’s not a bad track…not perfect but not bad. Remember last week it was going to be somewhat farther southwards…it’s trended northwards a bit. We’re not “in it” but we’re closer and that does raise some red flags for this.

The main issue, not so much the temperatures…if there is any rain it would be brief late tomorrow evening…the issue with this being another oh hum snow and something more problematic is will the northwestern side of the storm have a more widespread snowfield or will it be more tightened up and more concentrated towards the path of the upper level system itself.

Typically this should be a tighter radar future look with us truly on the northwestern side of things…and it may turn out that way in the end. Certainly some data supports that. IF that happens then that is a dusting to 2″ snow for the Metro…from north to south in KC.

That again is a possibility…BUT I do have concerns. The system will be very dynamic and sometimes in these situations that precipitation that develops closer to the core of the upper level storm can get flung farther towards the north than usual. This can increase the amount of snow locally…especially for the I-35 corridor region and southeastwards.

The morning data does show this potential…just looking at the total precipitation into later Wednesday (most of any accumulations will be done by mid morning though in KC)

NAM model…with 1/2″ liquid bullseyes showing up in the Metro. At face value that would be 4-6″ of snow

The hi res NAM model with 3/10-4/10th liquid…really 3/10s from 12AM onwards which would be sticking snow. So that gets you 2-4″

GFS model with 1/3″ liquid…at face value that would be 2-4″ of snow

The Canadian with about 2/10-4/10″ of liquid equivalent from north to south in KC. That too would be 2-4″ of snow.

There might be a brief amount of time that we are fighting some rain or melting snow…temperatures will be near 40 tomorrow…and may not be dropping fast tomorrow night either but in time the snow starts to stick…especially on the usual exposed/elevated surfaces such as car tops…bridges/overpasses, decks etc.

Where are my thoughts right now…I’m sort of in the 1-3″ to 1-4″ mindset from north side of KC to southside of KC. There is something in there that bothers me on the upside of this storm potential so I want to give myself a bit more leeway especially from I-70 southwards for higher side totals.

There should be some melting for a few hours, so lets say there is little accumulation into midnight. Then it should start sticking better and faster. The accumulating snow window really only goes through 6AM or so…then things taper off during the rush hour on Wednesday.

There is some potential for a snow day on Wednesday for some districts.

Will 50 miles again be a different to the have nots and have snows? Perhaps. Except this time areas farther north get much less while KC southwards is more in play.

Finally…be prepared for a surge of some pretty darn cold air for the game Sunday…lower teens for the late afternoon with the potential of near 0° wind chills. I think the game will be dry though…can’t promise we don’t get some wintry weather though later Saturday or early Sunday.

So this is what winter does around here…

The feature photo comes from Peggy Jane Farmer

Joe