We had ourselves a nice Sunday in the area and while the breeze was pretty significant for the area…with numerous gusts at or over 25 MPH in the afternoon, the drier air combined with the seasonable temperatures created a really pleasant evening in the region.

Today’s weather should be about the same minus the wind situation…it won’t be as windy overall…but with dew points in the 50s…it will be nice. As this is happening it going to be getting hot again in Texas…really it never left. There were more record highs down there yesterday and this week that heat is going to be moving up towards the I-70 corridor.

The hottest day appears to be Thursday and the only hope for things not to get really hot for a few days is if we can manage some showers and storms, and therefore clouds to keep the mid 90s to the south of here. Dew points are going to be increasing as well…so it’s going to be very uncomfortable out there for a few days.

One sentence forecast: Increasing heat and humidity this week with some scattered storms possible.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, still a bit breezy for awhile and pleasant with highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Fair and comfortable with lows in the low to mid 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny with a chance of a few storms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: IF there are storms there is a chance in the morning. Then Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. More humid as well with a heat index approaching 100° depending on the morning rain chances.

Discussion:

With only a few days left in the month…temperatures are running about 1/2° above average…pretty close to average for the region. This week should see those numbers get closer to 1° above average…so this month will be another above average month of temperatures.

KCI is running about 1 1/2″ below average for rain though…and many areas are in worst shape than that for June, and really for the last couple of months overall. This week may not be that helpful for that side of things despite several chances of storms. The “widespread” nature of the storms though are in question and that’s why IF you get a break with some rain it’ll be a good thing.

Dew points so far though are pleasant for late June…and the 8AM surface map shows a nice area of higher pressure settling into the middle of the US. That will slowly migrate towards the east over the coming days allowing the winds to switch to a more southerly direction. To the south you can see the higher dew points, 70s, sitting down in southern OK and Texas. That’s the nasty humidity and the heat sitting down there.

Here is the 8AM dew point analysis. The area bounded by the brown are dew points in the 50s. In the green are dew points in the 70s. The real muggy stuff.

The heat down there will be expanding northwards this week. Take a look.

Today’s highs.

Tomorrow…

Wednesday…

Thursday (should be the hottest for us)

The boxed temperatures represent the potential for record highs.

Yesterday cities Midland, Del Rio, Laredo, Abilene and San Angelo all either tied or broke their record highs and some even broke their record warmest lows as well.

The “heat wave generator” has been persistently down in Texas over the past several weeks and while that continues this week there will be an expansion farther northwards as the week moves along, hence our temperatures trend upwards too.

You can see this expansion by looking at what is happening aloft, close to the 18,000 foot level.

Notice the expansion northwards.

As I mentioned though about a week or 10 days ago…this expansion is not a clean one. Why does that mean…it means that there will be small scale disturbances riding along the northern fringe of the expanding heat. These disturbances have a tendency to create areas of showers and storms that move mostly from east to west. As the dome of heat down south expands northwards we’re potentially vulnerable to these waves, and that comes alternating rain chances as well.

There’s one tomorrow possible and one Wednesday early Wednesday and even perhaps early Thursday. This isn’t that uncommon and through my decades here I’ve seen numerous high heat forecasts, especially in late June sort of bust because these disturbances create rain cooled areas that affect the temperatures. IF those rain-cooled air pockets are somewhere else…we’re off to the races for highs. IF they affect the I-70 region that creates temperatures that can be cooler in one part of the area and hotter in another.

The question is will we get any rains to try to buffer and suppress the hottest temperatures of the building heat? Even IF we did manage that feat the dew points would soar so even lower 90s with dew points well into the 70s would be miserable.

At the same time these disturbances come through there will be a building cap moving through as well. This isn’t a conducive creator of thunderstorms and that is certainly on the table. The cap will be an issue for Wednesday into Thursday night it appears. Now I’ve seen rain occur even with the cap in place, sometimes there are higher based showers above the cap that allow rain drops to make it to the ground…but that is always a tricky thing to figure out from this far out.

So rain IS possible, as early as tomorrow afternoon as a matter of fact, at least some scattered storms and again tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. IF that 2nd chance is more extensive it should suppress the hottest weather on Wednesday farther south of the I-70 corridor.

Then there is the “weirdness” of the KCI temperature sensor. This deserves a whole blog of thorough research but a couple of months ago there was a 1-3+° tweak to the thermometer out there to the downward side. For a couple of years KCI was actually hotter for highs than Downtown was…then miraculously it switched on a dime seemingly overnight. I do wonder if this will be a “thing” for the building heat. In other words…(perhaps like this past Saturday) everywhere else is in the 95-98° range but there’s KCI…sitting at 92-94° or something like that.

It’s a sensor thing out there…and we’ll see how that plays into things. There is also a lot more greenness on the NW side of the Metro compared to the SE side of the area and that too plays a role into temperatures as well.

We should get some relief to the heat later in the week or over the weekend and hopefully that means some more widespread rain chances at least.

The feature photo comes from Cheryl Glidewell out in Leavenworth County.

Joe