It was brief, expected, and marginally helpful I guess. Storms produced a 1/3″ to 3/4″ on average in the Metro before moving off towards the SE of KC. It knocked down the dust…helped a bit with the grass but with the next long dry stretch likely to be setting up again with occasional windy weather ahead…it will be once again evaporated and sucked out of the still dry top soils…so while helpful…certainly not a drought breaker really.

That day will come…but not anytime soon. Until then…lots of ups and downs…with more 80s possibly as well as some frosty mornings over the coming 2 weeks or so.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy in the afternoon especially. Highs in the lower 70s

Tonight: Fair and chilly. Lows in the lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Windy too with gusts to 30+ MPH possible

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Breezy with highs in the 70° range.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Let’s start with the rain amounts…since I may not be able to show you this data again for about 10 days…or longer the way things look today.

Here are some more totals via CoCoRaHS…in the 1st map there may be some bleedover from the rains yesterday SE of the Metro especially.

Some areas around the Metro did flirt with close to 1″ or so…but overall many were under 3/4″

Again certainly welcome but more is needed. This rain will not be included in the updated drought report coming tomorrow morning…so things may actually worsen a bit more tomorrow for at least parts of the region in the updated maps tomorrow.

The issue as I mentioned is that for the next week to 10 days…not much else is expected for moisture of any significance. There may be a surprise shower or two but overall…nothing organized is heading this way it appears.

The jet stream will be rather amplified over the coming week or so. This means alternating cooler and milder air masses will move through the Plains. The front that moved through overnight was seasonably strong…but west winds developing this afternoon, assuming they increase a bit…will allow a downslope component (air running from the higher elevations in the western Plains to the lower elevations in the eastern Plains-some 3,000 feet or so) to warm the air up…and with a lot of sunshine expected today…the air should be mixed up as well…so yes cooler but still by the end of the day above average. We’ve already had an early warm temperature of 70°…let’s see if we can get above that this afternoon.

So when I talk about a highly “amplified” jet stream…let me show you an example. This is the forecast 500 mb map for next Monday evening. 500 mb is roughly 18,000 feet in the atmosphere. Sort of the halfway mark in the atmosphere above us. This helps us track various features aloft that can impact the weather at the surface.

A few things jump out…1) the BIG ridge aloft over the Greenland area…IF this was winter…this can be a COLD signal for the central US and is a cold signal for the eastern US. 2) that big DEEP low over the Great Lakes…and 3) the strong HIGH over the northern Rockies. That places us in NW to N flow aloft…and that isn’t helpful for rain.

There are some disturbances across the SW US and those will bring rain to Texas, especially western TX as well as perhaps CA and maybe more rain into the desert SW. So you 5 days worth of rain ending next Thursday look like this approximately.

GFS is more or less the same…

They both give us nothing more after what we got last night and early this morning.

So when is our next chance of some moisture…we may be waiting till the week of the 24th or so as a larger dip the jet stream eventually develops in the western US and spreads towards the Plains. That’s a long ways off though but at least there should be a realignment of the atmosphere so that things may again become more conducive to rain chances.

We will be vulnerable to cold fronts…likely moisture starved and there should be a strong one early next week…thanks to that combination of the upper level storm in the Great Lakes and that big Greenland high.

Here is a look at Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures with respect to average up at 5,000 feet or so. You can clearly see the colder air mass on top of the area. We’re sort of on the western side of this air mass but it will still be chilly. Possibly frosty/freezey in the morning too.

That air mass though will move away quickly and we moderate nicely afterwards.

Very typical really of October weather locally.

So far through yesterday we are 50th in terms of average temperatures through the 1st 11 days of the month. We have roughly 135 years of records. So up there but not crazy up there.

Here’s an interesting tidbit about the accuracy of the Old Farmers Almanac I just saw.

Caveat Emptor. A subjective mini-analysis of last year's Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast shows "need for improvement". Of the 40 precipitation regions compared, only 16 (40%) rated as "good" and of the 33 temperature regions compared, only 2 (6%) regions rated as "good". pic.twitter.com/DtazbjfKL9 — Jan Null (@ggweather) October 12, 2022

and on this date…still a record holder after all these years.

October 12, 1979:



Typhoon Tip, located around 520 miles west-northwest of Guam, reached a world-record low pressure of 870 millibars.



Tip also set a world record for tropical cyclone size, as it achieved a peak diameter of ~1,380 miles.#wxhistory pic.twitter.com/yWeIGmLwvQ — WX History (@weather_history) October 12, 2022

Karl developed yesterday. Sort of an offspring to Julia that moved through Venezuela and Nicaragua. It sort of split up into 2 pieces…and one of them developed into Karl.

It will move south into southern Mexico by the weekend. Heavy rains are the main issue there.

Karl is the 11th named storm of the season.

That’s it for today…one of these days I want to dive in to the 3rd year of La Nina…it’s been getting stronger these last couple of months too. Interesting.

The feature photo is from Kym Whitney Lane out in Saline County.

Joe