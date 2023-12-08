It’s the most requested ask of all for for me… well after the, “When are you doing the lighting of the Joe?” (if you know, you know) (don’t anymore…rain out of ideas)… When are we doing our annual winter weather forecast?

Yesterday, we revealed it throughout the newscasts. Some may not realize but for this particular forecast we don’t consult each other. That’s the way I like it really. I want all to have their independent thoughts on how much snow may fall in the Metro without any bias.

So, I’m always surprised to some extent about what the numbers end up being. Are we wildly diverse? Are we sort of narrowed in the thoughts?

We try each year to varying amounts of success to forecast how much snow Kansas City will have officially through the winter season. Winter here can start in October and go into May some years. We’ve already officially had 2.2″ up at KCI, and KCI is the official reporting station for KC, and that is our verification point.

When that occurs, and we’ve seen time after time around these parts, amounts do and will vary. From northern Missouri to areas south of the Metro, amounts on a seasonal basis can vary by 12″ sometimes.

Take a look at the snow totals from KCI over the last few decades…

More specifically… and I’ve highlighted the years of above average snows:

Last years 9″ was pretty brutal for snow lovers. Karli won the “Golden Snowflake” award for the best forecast, she was forecasting 10″… that was pretty darn good.

So, what about this year? Well, as I’ve mentioned we’ve already had 2.2″ of snow, so the numbers in the forecast are the total that we’re expected when the last flakes fall for the season.

I’ll try and do a deeper dive into my thoughts next week since the weather overall looks pretty calm next week. So without further ado…

Here are our individual forecasts, starting with Michelle:

Now Karli, our defending champion:

Alex with his thoughts:

Now Jacob… he’s the lowest of all of us:

Finally, yours truly:

And again, I’ll try and expand next week. El Nino is a thing for sure, but I’m not convinced that it will be “the” thing this winter.

So this gives us a team average of:

Around 15″ or so. That is several inches below average, and again, we’ve already had 2.2″ of that total… so we’re looking at another 12.7″ of snow for the rest of the season. Again, verified for KCI.

That’s really not a lot in the big scheme of things.

Our average coldest low temperature this season is -4°.

It is somewhat interesting that we’re all in roughly the same range really, 12 to almost 18,” all below average, which I think is fair.

Personally, I do think this could be a more generous winter. We’re getting the great storm tracks, we’re missing the cold air right now. That though is a classic El Nino response: missing the cold air, and that will be a factor heading into the rest of the winter season. Can we get cold air injections to work with various storms coming into the Plains? If so, there is upside to the snow potential.

On the downside is that there isn’t anything really great showing up for quite some time, perhaps till very late this month. Never encouraging to see this look from the extended range EURO snow forecast… through the 22nd:

or this from the GFS…

Through the 23rd.

So, unless something really turns around later this month, December may really be lacking when it comes to snow. Leaving us January and February. March is always so fickle around these parts for snow amounts.

So that’s it, in all it’s glory! Will we bust? Will we be accurate? Only Mother Nature knows for sure, and we’ll tally up the reality in several more months.

Joe