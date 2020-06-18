Joe’s Climate World: Looking at the changes in Missouri and Kansas (THU-6/18)

The hot start to June is going to back off a bit over the next few days…and perhaps into parts of next week as our needed rain chances start to increase beginning tomorrow.

The other day in my Tuesday blog…I talked about the changes from a KC perspective regarding our summers in the region. Go back to that blog for what has changed…and what hasn’t changed over the past 100 years. This climate related blog is going to delve more into some data for the states of KS and MO as a whole…to show what has changed from a temperature standpoint and perhaps what hasn’t over the course of the last 120 years or so.

To begin I want to show you two images…that sort of bring things home I think regarding how the weather has varied from year to year and has there has been an overall increase in the last 20-30 years from a statewide perspective. This looks at the statewide average temperature each year

Let’s start with Missouri:

You can see the hotter weather back in the dust bowl days…then again in the 50s…and now notice the last 20-30 years for the state as a whole. Obviously the reds are above average yearly temperatures and the blues are below. Then you have the shades of the colors for how above or below average it was.

Now switching towards the KS side…

The reddish turn is much more apparent over the past 30 years or so on the KS side.

IF you want to broaden the geographical view even more…take a look at the country as a whole.

The source of this data is: Graphics and lead scientist: Ed Hawkins, National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of Reading.

Data: Berkeley Earth, NOAA, UK Met Office, MeteoSwiss, DWD, SMHI, UoR, Meteo France & ZAMG

Here is an FAQ for you regarding the graphics.

I think I like showing this because it makes seeing that data and understanding it simple because most people who can see the colors can understand it readily.

It’s important to note a couple of things…the data basically shows the changes since 1895 or so. That’s about 125 years of data. In the world of climate though it’s a fraction of a second obviously. Remember the “weather” is what happens day to day…it changes by the minute sometimes…by the day more often…by the week almost all the time and by the month as the seasons change.

The climate is the day to day…week to week…month to month weather that is typically averaged over decades. 30 years is an average “snapshot” but even that is somewhat arbitrary but the idea is that it’s long enough to weed out certain immediate anomalies and short enough to show climate trends.

So let’s re-examine the data for MO/KS broken down into and actual graph…basically this is a chart that shows the average temperature from 1895>2019…which is 54.6°…and then the blue trend line and you can see the subtle but noticeable increase…and when examining the last 25+ years…the broad increases we’ve seen.

Missouri is first…

Now Kansas…

All this data is via NOAA National Centers for Environmental information, Climate at a Glance: Statewide Time Series, published June 2020, https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/

Back to that 30 year thing…we’re going to be changing our “averages” soon, at the end of the year…to 1991-2020. That means that when we talk about average snows in a year of KC and rain averages…that the 1980s drop out and the 2010s are inserted into the data. This could mean changes to those values locally…I’ll have to look at that sometime in the future. Anyway I took a look at what that would mean for the data above…just using that time frame (1991-2019 (didn’t include the soon to be final data point) as a reference point and the data shows that we will have increased our average statewide trends by 1° in that time period which is significant. So to compare the charts above showing the state average temperatures increasing some 1.5° on the KS side and about .8° on the MO side over the course of 125 years of data…but the 30 year trends are even more dramatic.

So to answer the question…yes Missouri and Kansas are warming up as a whole. Will there be exceptions every so often…absolutely. This doesn’t mean the end of snowstorms for those of you who enjoy snow…it doesn’t mean the end to floods or droughts that are not unusual around these parts. Basically it means from a data standpoint that things are gradually warming up.

That though opens a variety of issues in and of itself. Farmers will tell you things have and are changing and it’s up to them and the scientists to figure out how to roll with these changes. Over the years I have had dozens of conversations with farmers and those that rely on the land for their livelihoods about what they feel has changed and ways they’re trying to adapt. They know things are changing…they see it in their crops…in the pests they battle with…in the challenges they deal with that perhaps weren’t in the fields decades ago…or that have worsened through the years.

Adapting is a big platform that I believe in. Many others do as well. We need to be better stewards to our region and obviously to the world overall…that’s pretty simple to grasp. Can we learn/invent/improve upon current technologies to improve our lives and the environment…absolutely and we are. We’re learning new ways of making things better…of getting more and more energy from other sources and utilizing our current and needed resources better and more efficiently.

So what can we do about this…my mantra is we need to adapt as much as possible to what we face…and to always try and do better.

The folks at the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) have put together a plan to try and make what we have now even better. Some of this is just “common sense” stuff really. Some of it is “big picture” type stuff. In the end the goal is to make our city…really all our communities better and frankly there isn’t anything wrong with that.

Here is more information from MARC about that…

There are all sorts of simple ideas out there to help out…like I mentioned some are incredibly easy to do…some are a lot tougher and will require deeper conversation and potential commitments…but even I know I can plant a tree.

Here are some other thoughts from the folks who have created a plan called ClimateAction KC

Our feature photo comes from ‎Tiffany Lanier‎

