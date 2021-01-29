Joe’s Weather Blog: 2 potent storms to hit the Plains (FRI-1/29)

As I expected yesterday the clouds took their sweet time in clearing out. Eventually we brightened up in the middle of the afternoon…temperatures were sluggish though with highs only in the mid 30s.

Today though we should see quite a bit of sunshine and milder weather. The winds today will be increasing and that will add a bit of a bite to the near 50° weather this afternoon. There will be some high clouds filtering the sunshine at times.

The bigger weather story is rain…a good shot of it coming tomorrow for most of the day. That surface storm at least will be passing almost right on top of the KC area…there will be another one later next week that will likely pass north and west of the KC area…placing us solidly into the warm air again.

And so we wait for a “real” snowstorm…that may or may never come this winter locally.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with some clouds at times this afternoon. Highs near 50° with winds gusting to 25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds towards daybreak with lows in the mid>upper 30s

Tomorrow: Rain develops first thing in the morning. Breezy for the 1st part of the day. Some locally heavy rains possible. Highs in the mid 40s

Sunday: Blustery and colder with gusty NW winds and perhaps a few flurries. Highs in the mid 30s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

More rain is coming this way…and we should get a good shot of it. There is concern that areas in northern MO could have some flooding issues with the melting snow and the incoming rain. The soil is pretty frozen up there and that means extra run-off. So there could be some localized minor river flooding in a few areas.

The latest snow depth this morning shows this idea.

The heaviest snow depths close to KC are towards SW IA and SE NE. That area too could see some decent rains on top of the melting snow.

The next incoming storm has been quite the system across the western part of the country, especially CA. IF you’ve watched my weathercasts I’ve been showing you the snow scenario in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Close to 10 FEET of snow has fallen…things will slowly wind down over the next day or so as that atmospheric river fades away.

107" in 72 hours at the Mammoth Mountain Summit. pic.twitter.com/l1wNH24au6 — Jim Steenburgh (@ProfessorPowder) January 29, 2021

107″…wow!

Before and after 94" (nearly 8 feet) of snow in 3 days at the base of @MammothMountain in California's Sierra Nevada mountains 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bSNEuWRV50 — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) January 29, 2021

U.S. Highway 395 is still closed from State Route 203 to the Nevada State Line. Caltrans crews have been working through the night and into the morning, continuing to clear snow from the road. They also managed to snap this frosty pic of downtown June Lake.



📸Credit: Joey Conti pic.twitter.com/2Zd9b6Iqz5 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile close to the coast…this has been a bunch of rain…and that leads to mud/land slides. This is the famed US1 towards Big Sur…not good.

As of 7 am, photo by Heath Johnston, Rat Creek, MM 30 pic.twitter.com/pCMURkOibd — bigsurkate (@bigsurkate) January 29, 2021

So the wave helping all that along comes out of CA tonight and moves through the southern Rockies and into the Plains region tomorrow. Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet to track it.

It passes just to the south of KC at that level at least. In reality that’s not a bad path for us to get snow BUT there will be so much “warm” air coming in ahead of the feature at the surface and above that there isn’t a chance to get the snow from it on the front side.

In time on Saturday night…the system will move east of here and colder air will be brought into the area.

It’s not out of the question that there could be some flurries or patches of some light snow out there, especially north of KC Saturday night with this transition.

Here is the way the hi-res NAM handles the incoming rain.

Timing…12Z is 6AM…15Z is 9AM…18Z is 12PM…21Z is 3PM and 0Z is 6PM

Model data shows roughly 1/2″-1 1/4″ of rain with this.

So a generous rain. We’ve certainly come a long way this month…which is going to be one of the wetter January month’s we’ve seen in a while. So far we’re up to 1.62″ of moisture.

We may be close to the top 10 in wettest January months after this system.

IF we get 1″ of rain from this…we’ll be close to top 10.

The air that comes behind this will be briefly chilly…seasonable really. Then we go right back into downslope warming for the start of next week…meaning more above average highs.

This will be ahead of another strong surface storm that will be coming into the Plains and appears to be tracking towards the NW of the Metro.

Take a look…this is for Wednesday into Thursday.

Could be a snowmaker for the I-80 and points north region. Maybe a bit of something again for northern MO.

We get a dump of cold air after that storm later next week. From there though…conflict to some extent. How long does the cold air linger beyond that…a key to some extent on whether or not we can actually get any snow around here.

The EURO brings it in then retreats it to the western 1/3rd of the country. This is the 5 day comparison from NEXT Saturday through the evening of the 10th. GFS vs EURO. See the subtle but important changes at 5000 feet. These are the temperature anomalies at that level.

The GFS is sort of loaded for bear with cold air drainage into the area…while the EURO isn’t nearly as bullish.

I can’t get as bullish for prolonged cold unless there is some snowpack locally…and that prospect right now isn’t overly exciting to me. There are also signs that whatever cold air intrudes…gets modified at times by additional downsloping winds after a day or two.

We’ll see about all of this…I don’t have a lot of confidence in the playout of what happens after the 1st week of February. I do think we have some mild days coming next week before the next system comes our way with 50s likely.

Our feature photo comes from Lara Bee in the Parkville area…

Joe