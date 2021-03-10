Joe’s Weather Blog: 50+ MPH winds and fleeting storm chances tonight (WED-3/10)

About a week ago I pinpointed the risk of some stronger storms and temperatures today in the upper 70s. Both are still on the table really. The storm threat, as is somewhat typical for March, is sort of there and sort of not there. At this moment I’m not overly impressed by the storms tonight.

As I mentioned yesterday the strong winds today, and some may see 50+ MPH gusts this afternoon, will likely be stronger than the winds in most of the storms tonight, and certainly affect more areas today. Don’t count on a lot of rain in the Metro tonight, although by Friday afternoon the rain chances return and linger into the weekend.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Turning sunny and windy Gusts to near or more than 50 MPH in spots. Highs in the upper 70s

Tonight: A fleeting chance of storms between 8-11PM or so…perhaps some rain after that from KC southwards. Overall a low severe weather threat for any one spot. Some stronger winds or small hail is possible in a few of the cells but right now the widespread risk of severe weather isn’t looking as promising. Lows drop into the lower to mid 40s

Thursday: Turning pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s

Friday: A chilly start in the 30s then clouds thicken and rain arrives during the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Yesterday we ended up briefly at 77°. That tied a record high set back in 1986. Impressive that 3 weeks ago yesterday we broke a record low at -13° with some areas in the region -20 to -30°. Then yesterday we flipped the records around.

The strong winds yesterday continued last night…and are going strong this morning. Winds above us, a few thousand feet up are cranking away at close to 65 MPH or so…so here at the surface the winds have been going overnight in gusts to around 40 MPH.

Today we’ll start with clouds, then see clearing skies later this morning, that will allow more heating to occur and help to mix out the atmosphere and stir it up more. That means even stronger wind gusts today to near 50 MPH…or higher in spots.

The cold front that will be coming into the region overnight is out west…there is also a bit of a dry line that separates the Gulf moisture, dew points in the 50s…with some drier air in western KS.

The surface low will be moving towards the upper Midwest today…the cold front will ooze through the area overnight. As the front comes into the moisture…and a stabilizing air mass (after sunset) storms will develop but the intensity of the storms may be rather sketchy and the rapid movement means the risk of flooding seems rather low.

There might be a few areas that can get 1″ of rain from this but overall my thought this morning is that many may end up saying “that is it?”.

The SPC has parts of the area under a “slight” risk for severe storms.

There may be a few out there…again 60 MPH winds and some 1″ hail would be the main threats. Overall a typical type set-up for the Metro and this part of the country for a “cold season” type event.

Behind the front it will be cooler tomorrow. This is the 4th warmest start to March in KC weather history (so far) and today we’ll go up another notch or two perhaps

Pretty impressive. The last time we started warmer in March was in 1992!

The front will stall south of the area into southern MO tomorrow…then winds above the surface front will blow over the front and allow lift to once again commence resulting in new areas of rain developing on Friday afternoon. With that process starting we should see some needed and more widespread rains move into the area.

Once the rain starts it will be off and on for a couple of days it appears into Sunday. The “heaviest” part of the system will come sometime on Sunday as thunderstorms are possible again on the backside of the weekend.

This will be connected to a slow moving upper level storm that will traverse the Plains into Monday and Tuesday morning. As we go up to about 18,000 feet you can clearly see this system coming out of the southwestern US. The animation below shows the progress of the system from Saturday morning into Monday evening…so we’ll be talking about this system for quite some time.

This type of system is a BIG snow maker for the western Plains, especially western NE and SD into CO. The finer details still need to be worked out…but snow may be measured in the feet out there with blizzard conditions. Take a look at Denver, CO…the EURO ensemble data showing potential snows…off the charts ther.

GFS is more or less along the same lines.

This is going to be a massive snow event out there…the issue is where exactly the worst of the snow occurs. I seem to remember a devastating storm like this in the western Plains a few years ago that devastated the cattle because of the deepness of the snow and the new calves that died because of a the severe weather. This happened back in October of 2013. Upwards of 100,000 were killed by that storm.

Back to KC…our rain prospects overall are still good…so don’t let whatever happens tonight or doesn’t happen…worry you too much at this point.

Model data is still generous with the potential of 1-3″ of moisture through Monday.

Also remember that next week overall will be a cooler week, especially compared to the weather lately.

The feature photo today is from Laura Crawford out towards Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge.

Joe