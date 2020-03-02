Joe’s Weather Blog: A look back to the winter that was (MON-3/2)

March came in like a lamb yesterday…with mild temperatures and breezy conditions in the morning at least. The winds dropped off nicely though in the afternoon and it really turned into a nice weekend. Another warm weekend is likely again…before you know it it’s going to be time to mow and start working in the yard.

By the way…on that note…no hard freezes this week I don’t think. The pattern overall is mild to warm…a couple of speed bumps but it’s a good to be outside pattern for awhile.

Interestingly moisture is getting a bit sparse right now. Here and elsewhere…especially up to the north. Things are sort of drying out and we could use some rain locally just to get the top soil recharged a bit. Also of note is the dryness across the upper Midwest. That along with the milder temperatures may help ease the worst of the Spring flooding this year. It’s early though to make a call on that.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds with more afternoon sunshine and highs today 50°-55°

Tonight: Fair skies and cool with lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with highs near 65°

Wednesday: Nice with highs in the lower to mid 60s

Discussion:

So this is going to be an non-eventful weather week locally. Doesn’t happen often in early March…we’re sort of in the transition season now between the winter that sort of wasn’t and the spring that wanted to be. Data today shows an extreme high chance of warmer than average temperatures for the 1st half of the month.

and it you want to look beyond that…here is the back half of the month through the 27th.

There obviously will be cold fronts of varying intensities…but there doesn’t appear to be much of an arctic influence for awhile.

A developing concern this month may be a quick greening of the terrain…followed by some late season cold shots…but again we’ll see how that goes.

The next storm of merit will likely be in about a week or so. Hopefully we’ll sneak in a warm and dry weekend…with rain chances returning (and we’ll need it by then) much later in the weekend or on Monday of next week. More about that system later in the week.

Since yesterday marked the start of meteorological spring…I thought I’d look back at the winter that was…or wasn’t depending on your perspective.

First from a temperature perspective…

December finished 6.4° above average…January 3.5° above average and February about 1.9° above average…March will likely be above average as well.

Overall the winter finished with a 35.2° average temperature. That was a Top 20 warm winter in KC weather history going back to the 1880s.

We’re down (up?) there at #17

5 other years this century have been in the top 20…and interesting 3 of those years have been since 2010

So it was a warm one…here and about everywhere else.

As a matter of fact our weather locally was more similar to the weather in the Baltimore, MD area this past winter…

Around the region…

Winter 2019-2020 Temperature Departures

Nationwide…

From a precip standpoint…

and on the KS side…

Interesting to see how wet the Ozarks area is…and also for areas out towards central KS.

On Thursday I’m going to record a podcast regarding the upcoming spring flooding potential. There are concerns BUT there are some indications that this season’s flooding won’t be as bad as last years flooding. It may not be good…but perhaps not to the extreme extent of what happened last year.

the moisture in the last 90 days hasn’t exactly been overwhelming up across the upper Midwest

2) the moisture situation over the next 10+ days through mid month isn’t exactly bullish up there.

Forecast precipitation off the EURO ensemble data this morning…

Temperatures as I showed you earlier will be above to well above average it appears up there too.

3) There isn’t a lot of moisture from snow that will get into the system for many areas west of the MO River…

Note how most of the moisture from the snow on the ground is more towards the east of the MO River Basin…that will be more impactful for the MS River basin.

Notice where the water from up there drains…

So far so good right…BUT there are important pieces of data showing that the soil moisture is still very soggy up there…

There is still a lot of moisture across the upper Midwest.

They are releasing twice as much moisture from the Gavins Point Dam are in SD/NE than they usually do…and that will be increasing even more this week in an effort to release more water and try to draw down the MO River heights a bit before the additional water up there enters the system.

I’ll have that flooding podcast out in the next 10 days or so. Speaking of podcasts…here is the latest one with the owner of Weather or Not. This business specializes in weather forecasting for other businesses on a more microscale level.

OK that’s a lot for today…

My feature photo comes from La Donna Coffman‎ and shows 3 sundogs!

