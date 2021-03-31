Joe’s Weather Blog: A quiet end to the month and a dry pattern (for now) (WED-3/31)

Had a few days off to get some things done in the house that needed tending too. Got out for my first round of golf yesterday, and with the wind and the chillier air returning, it was a bit brisk when the clouds were around. Overnight though we cleared out and that allowed temperatures to drop to around 32° up at KCI.

It will be colder tonight with a hard freeze ahead. This is typical in late March and early April… really for the next couple of weeks, the potential of freezing temperatures is not unusual, although we’re going to see some milder weather move in and stick around to start the first week and then some of April.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, blustery and cool with highs around 50°.

Tonight: Clear with lighter winds and lows in the mid 20s (some chillier).

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s for Opening Day. Lighter winds.

Friday: Breezy and milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s with sunshine.

Warmer over the weekend too, with no rain expected.

Discussion:

A somewhat tranquil period of weather is coming into the region (aside from the winds) over the next 7-10 days or so. In all honesty, we may be waiting until the end of NEXT week to see any dramatic rain chances for the region.

As we go through this, winds will become periodic issues. Really from Friday through the middle of next week, winds will be prevalent. Friday may see gusts to 40 mph developing. With the drying grounds, the increasing greenness of the terrain as things are coming out of dormancy, water needs start to increase. Wind and an higher sun angle day to day also tax the top soil of moisture. So things will be getting drier and drier for awhile and when that next rain comes, whenever that is, we’ll need the moisture.

At least Opening Day will be a nice one!

March overall, as it comes to an end, will go down as a mild-to-warm month. Yesterday we were at No. 11 in terms of mildness for March. We may drop a step or two after today. While April will start below average, the chillier air will be moving out tomorrow evening and as stronger winds above us kick in, milder air will develop and move through the Plains.

I did a brief tornado recap in the four-state area yesterday. It’s been a tranquil start to severe weather season locally and regionally. That will change in time, but through today only two tornadoes have been reported in Kansas, four in Missouri, and one each in Iowa and Nebraska. Usually by now Iowa has more than that it seems.

So while our weather is calm to some extent, aside from the developing winds on Friday into next week, things have been more active elsewhere. You’ve heard and seen the tornadoes and the damage in the Deep South. In the central Alabama area alone last week, there was this:

UPDATE: Here is the latest on the March 25 tornadoes. For our forecast area (39 counties in Central AL): 4 EF-3, 3 EF-2, 3, EF-1, 1 EF-0. The Hale Co. to Shelby Co. tornado carved a damage path of 80.38 miles over its ~98 minute life span, and was up to 1.3 miles wide. pic.twitter.com/JatI1r3ir3 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 30, 2021

An 80 mile tornado path is pretty impressive!

According to our database, maintained by lead forecaster Mark Linhares, the Hale County to Shelby County long-track tornado from the March 25 event ranks at #7 for the longest single tornado track in the state! pic.twitter.com/qHyY8YCFlo — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 30, 2021

Their longest on record though was 139 miles.

On the Georgia side, there was an EF-4 tornado in Newnan.

The highest EF scale tornado from all this was last week was that EF-4 in Georgia. We can add another week since the last EF-5 tornado that’s been recorded. So far, overall 20 tornadoes have been reported from that outbreak.

Today (March 25) marks the 2,866th consecutive day since the United States officially recorded its last EF5 tornado. The last occurrence came on May 20, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma.



We'll wait to see how the National Weather Service rates today's twisters in the coming days.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ImWeqYgjN9 — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) March 25, 2021

The streak goes back to May 20, 2013 down in Moore, Okla.

The area that was hit last week in Alabama is not unusual The southern U.S. is a favored area for tornadoes during the late winter and early spring months. Typically these tornadoes are more significant as well.

F2+ tornadoes for March 1976 (yikes): pic.twitter.com/DGD1R6wdj8 — Anthony Masiello (@antmasiello) March 25, 2021

In time and as we start seeing better gulf moisture with dew points in the 60s (and higher) develop and move northwards, the Plains severe weather season starts to light up usually.

Regardless though of the “slow” start to the season in the Plains, it’s been a busy tornado month as a whole.

March was an active month for U.S. tornadoes; aided by a La Niña influence. Recent March totals:



2007: 170

2008: 129

2009: 115

2010: 33

2011: 75

2012: 155

2013: 18

2014: 20

2015: 11

2016: 86

2017: 192

2018: 55

2019: 107

2020: 83*

2021: 180 (113 confirmed to-date)*



*Preliminary — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) March 31, 2021

Second busiest back to 2007!

Model data suggests that dew points may approach 60° early next week ahead of a cold front due in either Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll see on the timing of that front and the setup for potential storms. There isn’t a lot of upper-level energy for this next potential it appears, although towards the end of next week that may change.

Hey this could all be vastly different… ask the folks out in Colorado.

Denver International Airport got another 0.4 inch of snow out of the thunderstorm between 10 and 11 PM. That makes a total of 1.5 inches for the day and 34.0 inches for March. This month will go down as the second snowiest and second wettest in Denver's weather history.

1/2 #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 31, 2021

Our feature photo comes from the folks at the People of Cowtown. In honor of the Royals and Opening Day tomorrow!

That will do it… can’t promise many blogs for the next five days or so… not a lot to get too pumped up about from a weather standpoint into the weekend, aside from the wind!

Joe