Joe’s Weather Blog: A record snow for April and for the late Spring too (TUE-4/20)

Well that was something else. 2-4+” of snow in the region…it came down fast and furious for a few hours…the northern part of the area had more compared to the southern part of the Metro. I ended up with about 2.5″. I think that might have been my highest snow of the season…or close to it.

KCI has had around 4″ of snow…it was up tot 3″ at the 7AM hour…which came down at the rate of about 1″ per hour…

There are a few 4.5″ totals in Platte Co as well.

This is the heaviest snow for so late in the season…and while not record for April…it is a record for today’s date.

Within the weather team though…Garry and I are now celebrating with the final season hail Mary pass…and now our winter weather prediction is the winner for the snow forecast from the winter weather predictions!

Forecast:

Today: Gradual thinning of the clouds and temperatures recovering with highs in the lower 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30°. Record lows are in jeopardy.

Tomorrow: Getting better with highs in the 50s. Showers are possible in northern MO

Thursday: Milder but still cool for late April. Highs in the upper 50s. There may be some showers as well developing during the evening.

Discussion:

Quite the impressive system for late April. Here are just a few snow totals in the region so far.

The Weatherby Lake area coming in with 2 different reports of 4.5″

In terms of April snows…this is right up there!

Check out the biggest snows for April…

and check out the biggest later April into May snows!

2.7″ is the record…we likely pushed through that today!

Since all the snow happened in one calendar day…and really over the course of about 6 hours or so…this record should “officailly” fall when we get the official report from KCI later today.

The snow will melt as the afternoon moves along…we should get to near 40 before the day is done with developing breaks in the clouds so get those pictures taken quickly.

Overall a memorable April system.

I still think though the almost 2″ of snow that we had back in May of 1907 is more impressive because it was May…but this one is up there!

The cold tonight is the next issue. Temperatures may actually bottom out before 3AM because we’re going to see a wind shift towards the SW overnight that may stop the drop…also clouds may move into the area as well…so we should get down into the 20s and perhaps wake up with readings in the 30s. IF those clouds don’t come through though, we’ll start in the 20s though.

We should have another cold start again on Thursday morning with readings near 30°

OK…that’s it for today…it’s my last day off but the weather dictated that I needed to get something out there today…just crazy!

The feature photo is from Lawson, MO and Elizabeth Kanniainen

Joe