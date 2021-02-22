Joe’s Weather Blog: And now for something completely different (MON-2/20)

The temperature reversal that has been anticipated for quite some time has now started. Over the weekend we warmed up into the 40s and now we’ve got 50s and 60s coming this way for a couple of days. There will be a seasonable pull back for mid week…before temperatures start to creep back up to some degree heading into the end of the week.

More importantly and for the next 7-10 days there are no more signs of any arctic intrusions into the central US. That means we’re more or less left to our own devices regarding the weather…subtle changes every so often with no big changes coming.

No signs of any significant storms either at this point for the rest of the month as well. March though may start out active.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds, breezy and milder with highs 55°-60°. There may be a decent amount of high clouds filtering out the sunshine today for awhile. So those 50s with a breeze will feel a “bit” cooler.

Tonight: Fair and cool with lows near 30°

Tomorrow: Warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 60s

Wednesday: Turning more seasonable with highs well into the 40s

Discussion:

So where we’ve been…

Where we’re going…

Temperature anomalies averaged over the next 10 days

The reason for the little coolish pocket towards I-80 is deep snow pack that will take awhile to work through.

What a difference a week can make! These maps compare last Monday with today to show how the #arctic air mass has moderated and retreated. Visit @RobynCurnowCNN to hear @KHayhoe put the tragic week for Texas into a broader weather and climate perspective. pic.twitter.com/ETQXl7StVr — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) February 22, 2021

Nationwide on the snowpack subject after maxing around 73% of the country covered in snow…we’re down to 47% now. This is where we were on the 16th…

and this morning

So winter is loosening it’s grip to some extent on the area and through the Plains really.

It still fascinates me that there is this weird snow hole along I-70 around the KC Metro area and surrounding areas. North of here a LOT of snow…south of here a LOT of snow…west of the region a LOT of snow…east of the region a LOT of snow…and yet here we are…12″ and will be struggling to 15″ at this rate by the end of the season unless something happens in March.

It was about 3-4 weeks ago that I was writing about a lack of snow in Chicago…not anymore. Now close to 50″ for the season. Interesting to note though through all this the Dakotas haven’t had much snow at all. Those numbers in ND/SD are way on the low side for them.

It’s been a weird snow year locally. Lots of events…just small events in the big scheme of things. Up towards I-80…a difference.

These numbers are preliminary…. some, especially in Iowa, may change.



From October to February 21, Lincoln has never seen more snow. Omaha is currently running in second place. Omaha needs 19.8" by the end of spring to set the mark. Lincoln only needs 6.2" #IAwx #NEwx pic.twitter.com/sju11wkxR3 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 21, 2021

Back east…even more impressive to some extent. This is data through the 21st compared to average through the 21st.

Updated 2020-2021 seasonal snowfall totals at Eastern US NWS climate sites as of Sunday evening February 21st. pic.twitter.com/FQT8CyXKob — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 21, 2021

This is our 4th coldest start to February.

3 weeks into a month…impressive. IF the month ended today…this would be the coldest February in KC weather history.

We still have a week to go though and temperatures are going to be more average to above average in that time frame almost every day. We should come in the Top 10 of coldest February’s I think when things are all said and down. So far this month we’re running 15.6° below average…that’s a 2° improvement from Friday’s number if I remember correctly.

So basically we’re going to get a bit of a break now over the next 7+ days. No strong storms coming…there might be some rain over the weekend with signs of perhaps a more impressive storm early next week or so as a matter of fact the 1st 10 days of March may be rather active indeed…and with that activity may come some risks of thunderstorms.

March as we know can be a pretty fickle month around here. Averages creep up for highs into the 50s by then and by the end of the month as you can see below from the brown line…close to 60°

It’s a changeable month with snow risks…cold risks…severe weather risks and the rest of “March Madness” that comes with weather around here.

That though is a topic for another day. The blogs will be off and on this week as the weather has settled down a bit.

Ron Tubb has the feature photo today from Swope Park the other day. The snow is going fast now.

Joe