Joe’s Weather Blog: Another bout of wind then rain (FRI-4/30)

It’s Friday and today will probably be that perfect combination of lighter winds and milder temperatures. We should finish the day near 80° with few clouds in the area. A top 10 weather day for 2021!

The weekend though won’t be perfect. Increasing winds tomorrow with some clouds…then more clouds Sunday with the threat of rain developing later in the day. Still an iffy proposition for KC proper…but the chances will be going up for sure later Sunday night into Monday.

An interesting fact to start this blog. This will be the 4th April in a row with no tornado warnings issued for the FOX 4 viewing area in the month of April. In the last 16 years…this is the 5th April without tornado warnings in our viewing area.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild with highs near 80°

Tonight: Fair and pleasant with lows in the 50s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Gusts to 35 MPH with highs in the 82-85° range

Sunday: Increasing and lowering clouds with a chance of some light showers later in the day (30%) with increasing chances at night. Highs in the 75-80° range.

Discussion:

Yesterday was breezy and fantastic…today will be fantastic with less of a breeze. Enjoy!

The Sunday forecast is connected to an upper level system that will be ejecting into the southern Plains from the northern reaches of Mexico. Model data has been sort of keeping us on the edge of this rain area that the ejecting upper level system will be creating. The better chances to me seem to be more towards the Lakes and for areas south of US 50…but the Metro, especially the I-35 corridor is sort of on the ragged edge.

Whatever we get will be light…only a few hundredths of an inch…but again it would be enough to dampen things up later in the day…I’m just not convinced that we get anything in that time frame…the chance though is certainly there so don’t be surprised, especially after about 4PM or so.

The chances will be a bit higher in Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping with the rain chances and a cold front that will be moving through the region on Monday morning…so those days will be cooler the the next couple.

With the cooler weather coming…the severe weather threats will be minimized…so that’s a good way to start the month of May.

As I mentioned at the start of the blog…actually I went back through 2006 to look for the data.

Just doing some brief tornado research…re: # of #tornado warnings issued by @NWSKansasCity in April. This will be the 4th straight April w/o a warning. Going back through 2016…there have been 6 no TOR warn Aprils. Busiest was 2008 with 8. #quietsofar JL ##mowx #kswx #fox4kc — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) April 29, 2021

Finally tonight…something very interesting is happening here in the region…and that is connected to birds. A huge migration will be moving through western MO and eastern KS.

According to birdcast.info tons of migratory birds are on the move tonight…almost 300 million. Most will be moving up through eastern KS.

So keep the cars in the garage and you might want to wear a hat!

The feature photo comes from William Johnson -Starburst Sunset-

Lafayette County, Missouri

Joe