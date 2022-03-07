So that was a pretty weird day yesterday. Thunderstorms with rain…sleet…and for some even snow hit the area between 4PM and 6PM or so…and then a mix of sleet and snow hit the region as a whole with various intensities and accumulations. Overall a dusting to 2″ worth of a winter mess fell in KC proper but areas farther north, where there was more snow were more in the 2-6″ range. Just get a report of 6″ in the Spickard area of northern MO.

The sleet was the main cause of the messy roads that have been affecting the area since the while thing started. It couldn’t melt fast enough on the warmer pavement and then more sleet and some snow piled on top…and the roads got messy fast on the northside especially. Today we should see some melting but clouds are going to be problematic for much of the day it appears.

Now on to the next system that looks to be mostly snow…and perhaps with bigger accumulations.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with some late clearing. Cold with highs only in the 30-35° range

Tonight: Clearing out and chilly with lows near 20°

Tomorrow: Brighter but remaining chilly with highs in the mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool with highs only in the 40-45° range

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Oh and it’s severe weather week too…they’ll be testing the sirens tomorrow…so a Tuesday siren test is coming. You might want to pass that nugget along to others so that they’re aware of what they might hear tomorrow morning. I believe this will be at 10AM.

Back to winter we go…

The 1st 6 days of the month have been very mild…we’re running 12+° above average for that time period. That’s the 9th warmest start to March in KC weather history going back 134 years or so.

That ranking however won’t remain for long…this week will tank that ranking pretty good as a colder than average week is ahead…overall well below average temperatures are expected in the region this week with possible moderation depending on potential future snow cover issues heading this way on Thursday into Thursday night.

This will be associated with 2 things…another arctic blast of air…remember now that we’re swinging into the 2nd week of March the averages are into the 50s for highs…and another storm system that will be swinging out of the western Rockies and into the Plains region. The arctic air will move in on Thursday and linger into Saturday night before it moves away on Sunday (rather quickly too).

So let’s dive into this potential.

I’d try to show you where the system is…but at this point it doesn’t really even exist. Remember how I often tell you predicting the weather is hard because we try to predict things that don’t exist…well in this case…it’s certainly true. What may affect us on Thursday doesn’t exist. So that is a problem. The system does exist in model land though…

So let’s see what we’re working with.

There is a small system now in Central Canada…that is sort of the catalyst to another system for us. You can see it spinning up there.

Look towards west central Canada…it’s near the Great Slave Lake in the southern NW Territories

That system will drop towards the southeast into south central Canada…and carve out a deeper trough (or dip in jet stream) over the next 36 hours or so.

From that deeper dip…there will be a disturbance that breaks off and then becomes the system that we watch for on Thursday. So there is that part 1 to the mix.

Part 2 is the surer of the two parts…the arctic air that’s moving into the area. This will be pretty impressive by March standards, and while it won’t break any records…it will be impressive.

For records…the situation on Thursday is the record for snow is 6″ (something to watch)….the records for Friday are record cold high is 14° and the record low is -3° and the record low on Saturday is -7° with a record cold high of 20°. I think most of those are good for another year…let’s watch the snow on on Thursday though.

Back to part 1…the storm itself.

Like many of it’s ilk this winter…this will be a storm that comes out in pieces…and that typically means a storm that can underperform the model estimates. There will be some favorable jet dynamics though for the atmosphere to work with for at least part of the area.

Data overnight for Thursday shows that some models are getting the better accumulating snows towards KC…the GFS namely…while other data shows the heavier snows…3-6″ worth more towards 36 highway and points northwards into southern IA. The EURO and morning NAM model has this idea along with the Canadian.

It’s more complicated though than that…since this will be a multi-piece system…there may be a final piece to watch for Friday morning…where that piece goes…perhaps more south of KC into southern MO…may be important as well when things are all said and done.

As I mentioned there are some jet stream dynamics though that need to be watched…it was partly the reason why we did better with the snow for the big storm a couple of weeks ago.

Model data suggests these ideas…

EURO…1-3″ north of I-70…3-6″ northern MO. (overnight run)

NAM: Dusting to 2″ in Metro…3-7″ from St Joe to IA border (new morning run)

Canadian: 2-5″ area wide

GFS: 2-5″ Metrowide with 5-7″ from south of St Joe up to the IA border. (overnight run)

ICON: 3-5″ area wide (overnight run)

EURO ensembles average: 2.5″ for KCI

GFS ensembles average: 4″ for KCI.

So let’s watch it…I’m not diving in too deep right now…on this whole set-up…but another 1-3″ is on the table at least from KC northwards…with potentially more than that farther north.

The feature photo is from Allen HIckman up near Spickard, MO. Quite the snow up there

Joe