Joe’s Weather Blog: Back to the future (WED-2/24)

After a fabulous day yesterday with temperatures approaching 70°…today we sort of come back to where we should be in KC in February. We don’t have an arctic connection to the cold front that came through the region so this is just a seasonably strong cold front that came into the region last night.

We had a 12AM high of 49° and we may struggle to get to that level today with a mix of developing clouds and sunshine. Blustery conditions will develop and continue for the day. No moisture of significance is expected for awhile it appears.

No significant snow is on the board either for quite some time…at least through the rest of the month.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and windy. Gusts to 25 MPH+ with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 40s

Tonight: Fair and chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s

Tomorrow: Not terrible…seasonable with highs in the mid 40s

Friday: Seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. There might be a few showers/sprinkles towards the later afternoon or evening.

Discussion:

So yesterday was so nice…yeah it was a bit breezy in the afternoon but overall after all that cold weather…it was fabulous.

Certainly an impressive turn-around from the valley of the colder air a week ago. Not only for us obviously…down in Texas temperatures warmed into the 80s.

Here is a look at the difference between low temperatures on Feb 16 and high temperatures on Feb 23. Many stations had highs yesterday that were 70°+ higher than last Tuesday's lows, and some as high as 90°+. Manhattan KS wins, going from -21° min on 2/16 to 74° max on 2/23 (+95) pic.twitter.com/dmBJpSYsiA — Maxar | WeatherDesk (@Maxar_Weather) February 24, 2021

Swinging close to 90-100° from the coldest air to the warmer air though is an impressive feat.

It really is amazing the scope of that cold weather that lasted for 2 weeks. I’ve mentioned before the fact that December and January were so mild overall…but then the arctic air hit and that wiped out the positives of 2 months+ of warmer weather in the region.

February as a whole, so far, is running close to 13° below average. Last week we were about 17.5° below average. We’re coming off the bottom…but it’s going to be interesting to see how far up we can come…odds are the final days of February will bring us closer to overall 10° below average…so in effect meteorological winter will end up being exactly “average” or darn close to it (perhaps a pinch below).

Odds are today will be the day we drop from the coldest February starts in KC weather history.

By the end of the month though…this will still be one of the colder February months in KC weather history.

Obviously we won’t be by ourselves on this.

Month-to-date temperature ranks. For many in the Midwest, February is running the top 5 coldest and top near top 10 in the Ohio Valley. pic.twitter.com/mRI32IrQ4N — Jon Marker (@WX_Marker) February 23, 2021

Overall though for the winter…December through today…this is currently our 55th coldest out of some 130 years of records. We should drop a bit from there over the next 5 days or so.

As I mentioned earlier there are no strong systems coming into the Plains for about a week or so, if not longer, so overall it appears that March may come in more lamb-ish than lion-ish. At least from a temperature standpoint…it looks overall pretty mild. Take a look at the anomalies at around 5,000 feet or so. That’s a lot of mild air.

The GFS is even a bit warmer.

There is a set-up for heavy rain…but towards the south of the region it appears. As a matter of fact…when looking at the upper air maps 7-10 days out overall…it really looks like the pattern that we were mostly in for December and January. Mild with little moisture with us either in WNW flow of west flow. That is a mild flow with overall increasing daylight and a retreat of winter cold for the States.

Certainly not every day…there will be cold intrusions and below average temperatures but the “overall” look is a mild and dry one.

I don’t totally trust these temperatures in the 10-15 day period…but you get the idea on the “big” picture.

GFS is on board as well.

EURO data also indicating roughly 1/2″-1″ of moisture over that timespan. Most of that is after NEXT Friday…so we’ll see.

Where the rain will fall though…it will come down pretty heavy over the next week or so…and that is south of the region…

So there you go…winter is leaving on the calendar and perhaps on the weather maps too. There should be one last gasp at some point though I think…perhaps towards mid month?

