Joe’s Weather Blog: Bouts of rain and then accumulating snow (WED-3/17)

Well IF this would be a normal St Patrick’s Day, we’d be sweating out the forecast for the parade because there may be a window of less rain this morning before more rain comes up from the south. It would be an uncomfortable forecast for sure…and it’s going to be a raw nasty day.

Overnight, non-severe thunderstorms (mostly) have moved through the region. Locally heavy rains of nearly 1″ have swept through with the usual areas having some ponding. More rains are coming towards the region later today and this evening. It’s after that, before 12AM tonight that things start getting more interesting.

Forecast:

Today: Periods of rain with some dry intervals. Temperatures may creep up a few degrees before falling later today into the 40° range. That fall is key to what may happen tonight. Windy and raw

Tonight: Slowly falling temperatures and how far they end up falling to will be key to the potential of accumulating snows locally. The rain should start to mix with and perhaps change over to some snow after 10PM or so. A wintry mix is possible for a few hours before a possible conversion to snow in the wee hours of the morning. Lows drop to near 35°

Tomorrow: There may well be very heavy areas of snow to start the day before converting back to lighter rains later in the morning. Accumulations are VERY possible…so much so that some areas may see a heavy wet snow…and IF everything came together…some could see over 3″. Where though…depends on the temperatures but this could be in the Metro or even a bit south and east. My forecast from yesterday of a coating to 3″ remains essentially. It’s a low confidence forecast though.

Friday: Improving with temperatures in the mid 50s or so.

Discussion:

Tomorrow has “surprise” written all over it. It won’t be a surprise to me though since I’ve been banging the drum on this potential for a couple of days now. That is what it is though right now…potential.

The complication at this point is will be be 33-34° which IF that happens we could have a “surprise” bonifide snowstorm…over 3″. IF the temperature is 35-36° it’s going to be a LOT tougher to get much to accumulate.

A couple of degrees will make all the difference.

This morning one wave of storms/rain has come up from the southwest. That is ending as I type this out. There may be a few other showers between this morning and the middle of the afternoon but there should be some drying time as well. It will remain cold and blustery with NE winds increasing and slowly tugging at the temperatures to drop this afternoon.

The 8AM surface map has me concerned…why? Look at the numbers in RED. Those are the temperatures…note the air in southern IA…that is 35° air there and with the winds out of the NE today and eventually north…that air is coming towards us.

We can have a decent snowstorm in 34-35° air. The snow may not stick as well to the pavement but it will, in time, stick to the grassy areas.

Data continues to show a strong wrap around component to the storm as the upper level part of the storm moves towards the south and southeast of here tomorrow. That “wrap-around” also called a deformation zone (in the world of weather”) may set-up VERY close to the I-35 corridor. IF that happens, or wherever it set’s up, will determine who gets this potential snowstorm.

There is also the issue of the “quality” of the band. IF it’s sort of on the weakish side (and it might be) this won’t be a significant event

There are poor arguments about these late season and early season snows that I see all the time. The “the ground is too warm for sticking snow”. That argument is fine for light snow. Light snow won’t chill things down on it’s own too much…BUT IF we get into the core of that wrap-around band of snow…the heaviness of that falling snow will send the temperatures down another couple of degrees and that’s all it will take to create a moderate snowstorm.

Again it just depends on where this band set’s up and also how wide the band is. This won’t be an area wide snow or snowstorm. This will be a 2-3 county wide situation. It will be narrowly focused.

Last night’s EURO set the band up right around I-35 perhaps even a bit south and east.

This is the 12 hour accumulation of moisture from 1AM-1PM.

Not all of that would be snow though…and with temperatures down to say 35° let’s say 1/2 that could be snow maybe even a bit less.

The parallel GFS model which is the new GFS today shows something sort of similar

and the hi-res NAM from overnight has this a bit farther to the northwest.

That one is the most concerning.

Now maybe the models are overdoing the potential here…chilling the atmosphere down a bit too much and creating heavier precipitation. Then again maybe they’re sniffing something out that should serve as a warning to forecasters.

So do you know when the biggest snowstorm in KC was…in the month of March. Back in 1912. Over 20″ over 2 days on the 22nd and 23rd.

Do you know it was in the 50s, 60s, and around 70° in the week leading up to one of the biggest snowstorms in Denver history over the past weekend. So let’s save the “it’s been too warm lately for snow to stick on the ground” argument.

It can happen…it comes down to the rate of snow falling and the corresponding surface temperatures.

I don’t quite feel like Paul Revere yet…but I’m in the barn and feeding the horse. Somebody is going to get some accumulating snow it’s just a matter of where at this point I think and somewhere could have a bonafide snowstorm.

The latest morning run of the NAM model is out and hasn’t changed my thoughts at this point. Whatever falls is going to be VERY sloppy, melt for awhile, then potentially accumulate…be a “heavy” wet snow…and the snowflakes may be the size of dinner plates (lol). That’s what happens when temperatures are 34-36° with snow.

Also of note for tonight into tomorrow…a bad outbreak of tornadoes in the Deep South. This is a bad scenario for them…including the potential of long-track nighttime tornadoes down there. A somewhat rare “high” risk of severe weather is out.

A tornado risk breakdown. That is extreme

The last HIGH risk was back in 2019 in on May 20th. The last HIGH risk in MARCH was way farther back…in 2012

Since we’re all looking for a pot of gold today…how about this shot of a double rainbow from Megan Osborn out towards Grain Valley.

Joe