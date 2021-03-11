Joe’s Weather Blog: Brief lull in the rain chances (THU-3/11)

It is a brisk start to the day in the Metro as temperatures on the north side have bottomed out in the mid 30s, and after all the warmth for the last few days…today will be a cooler day but still end up a bit above average in the end though with quite a bit of sunshine developing.

The rain chances come right back into the area starting tomorrow with off and on rain chances all the way through the weekend. There will be periods of lighter rains through Sunday afternoon at times (but not all the time) and then there should be a band of heavier rain later Sunday with some thunderstorms possible.

All this will result in cooler days, especially after today. The cooler weather will last for awhile although there may be intervals of sunshine over the weekend at times, especially Sunday allowing temperatures to warm up a few more degrees.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing clouds to mostly sunny conditions. Highs well into the 50s

Tonight: Fair skies but increasing clouds towards daybreak. Lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Rain develops as the later morning moves along. Chilly with highs only around 45-50° although perhaps cooler during the afternoon if the rain develops quicker. Raw east winds as well adding to the chill

Saturday: Periods of showers but not an all day rain. Just an iffy type day with highs somewhere near 50 or so. Breezy.

Sunday: Rain/storms possible in the afternoon especially. Highs may make it into the 50s with enough breaks in the clouds but that is iffy.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So a bit more typical March weather is ahead for awhile. The rain amounts yesterday were all over the place. Some areas with under 1/3″ while some were closer to 1″ or so.

Here is a random sample through the region.

Some want more rain for obvious reasons…and more rain is ahead.

We’ve talked all week about the slow moving upper level storm that will be moving into the Plains on Monday. That is still going to happen. This means periods of rain around these parts. Not all day affairs…but enough to make outdoor planning.

You can see the storm moving out of the southwest US and coming into the Plains as we go up to about 18,000 feet or so.

With these types of systems…at times there are rain chances…then whatever chance there is comes and goes as the storm ingests drier air into it’s circulation. So that’s why there will be dry intervals over the weekend at times so it won’t be a total washout.

The rain amounts though will be higher in the area…with the highest amounts down towards the south of the Metro towards southern MO.

The model data suggests another 1-3″ of rain possible here in the KC area…with 3-6″ rains possible down towards southern MO. The new version of the GFS (starts next week) also shows a likely too high 5″ total in SE Nebraska.

As a result of all this…a flood watch has been put into effect for areas south of the KC Metro.

Notice a well the Winter storm watch across the Rockies into the western parts of NE and southern WY. That is going to be a whooper of a snowstorm/blizzard with some 1-3 foot totals possible out there and there’s upside in some areas.

For Colorado…the ski resorts are going to be very happy.

There are some pretty nasty drought conditions ongoing out there…

As I mentioned the other day though…the livestock may be in rougher shape in some of the heaviest snow areas.

So this is a good thing or a bad thing depending on the circumstance.

For us…off and on rain chances…all the way into Monday. Overall cooler than average days are mostly expected through the end of next week.

Our feature photo comes from Susan Davis

Some neat clouds created by the storms yesterday evening.

Don’t forget to set your clocks FORWARD one hour Sunday too!

Joe